SPRINGFIELD - Today, Governor Pritzker used his time during his daily Coronavirus briefing to publicly campaign and advocate for the progressive income tax ballot question in November. ILGOP Chairman Tim Schneider released the following statement in response:

"It seems Governor Pritzker has taken Rahm Emannuel's "never let a crisis go to waste" adage to heart. With a global pandemic that has plunged the state's economy to depths not seen since the Great Depression, this is the worst possible time to push through a tax hike that will crush small businesses who provide so many of our jobs. Pritzker using a Coronavirus briefing to campaign for the progressive income tax is inappropriate and unfortunate."

