Governor Pritzker Announces Updates on Hospitalizations and Ventilator Capacity
CHICAGO – Building on measures to address the health and safety of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor JB Pritzker provided an update on the state’s medical capacity to treat residents impacted by COVID-19.
“Since the earliest days of our COVID-19 response, my administration has worked with our state’s network of more than 200 hospitals to increase capacity in our existing health systems,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These trends offer us further insight into the overall reach of COVID-19 in our state as we adjust the ‘how,’ ‘what’ and ‘where’ of our response.”
The governor and his administration remain committed to a multi-pronged approach to respond to COVID-19, putting in place early and rigorous mitigation measures to flatten the curve of new cases and increasing hospital and ventilator capacity to meet increased need.
As of April 6, 3,680 known COVID-19 patients and suspected COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit (ICU) totaled 1,166, and 821 patients are on a ventilator. Suspected COVID-19 patients are individuals under investigation and assumed to have COVID-19 for the purpose of medical treatment.
The governor and his administration are working with a statewide network of more than 200 hospitals to increase capacity in our existing health systems. As of April 6, Illinois now has 28,139 hospital beds, 2,709 of which are intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
As of April 6, the state has 35 percent of all ICU beds available, 949 of 2,709, and 57.1 percent of ventilators are available, 1,593 of 2,791.
AS OF APRIL 6
Total hospital beds
28,139
Open
11,993
In use by COVID patients
3,680
In use by non-COVID patients
12,466
Percent of hospital beds available
43%
TOTAL ICU USAGE (STATEWIDE)
AS OF APRIL 6
Total ICU beds
2,709
Open
949
In use by COVID patients
1,166
In use by non-COVID patients
594
Percent of ICU beds available
35%
TOTAL VENTILATOR USAGE (STATEWIDE)
AS OF APRIL 6
Total ventilators
2,791
Open
1,593
In use by COVID patients
821
In use by non-COVID patients
377
Percent of vents available
57%
The administration also made public regional data for ICU bed capacity across the state’s 11 regions.
REGION
TOTAL ICU BEDS
TOTAL ICU BEDS AVAILABLE
TOTAL ICU BEDS IN USE
PERCENT OF ICU BEDS AVAILABLE
1 – Rockford Area
148
102
46
68.9%
2 – Peoria Area
229
96
133
41.9%
3 – Springfield Area
104
53
51
51%
4 – Edwardsville Area
105
35
70
33.3%
5 – Marion Area
83
63
20
75.9%
6 – Champaign Area
136
80
56
58.8%
7 – Southwest Suburbs
372
77
295
20.7%
8 – West Suburbs
358
100
258
27.9%
9 – Northwest Suburbs
250
127
123
50.8%
10 – Northeast Suburbs
150
25
125
16.7%
11 – City of Chicago
774
191
583
24.7%
Using state level procurement, Illinois has placed orders for 3,620 ventilators. The governor and his administration are hard work to place additional orders soon.
Gov. Pritzker also announced that Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California, will be lending 100 additional ventilators to Illinois. The ventilators are loaned through a state-to-state mutual aid request under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). Illinois has also received 450 ventilators from the federal government.
