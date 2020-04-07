CHICAGO – Building on measures to address the health and safety of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor JB Pritzker provided an update on the state’s medical capacity to treat residents impacted by COVID-19.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Since the earliest days of our COVID-19 response, my administration has worked with our state’s network of more than 200 hospitals to increase capacity in our existing health systems,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These trends offer us further insight into the overall reach of COVID-19 in our state as we adjust the ‘how,’ ‘what’ and ‘where’ of our response.”

The governor and his administration remain committed to a multi-pronged approach to respond to COVID-19, putting in place early and rigorous mitigation measures to flatten the curve of new cases and increasing hospital and ventilator capacity to meet increased need.

As of April 6, 3,680 known COVID-19 patients and suspected COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit (ICU) totaled 1,166, and 821 patients are on a ventilator. Suspected COVID-19 patients are individuals under investigation and assumed to have COVID-19 for the purpose of medical treatment.

The governor and his administration are working with a statewide network of more than 200 hospitals to increase capacity in our existing health systems. As of April 6, Illinois now has 28,139 hospital beds, 2,709 of which are intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

As of April 6, the state has 35 percent of all ICU beds available, 949 of 2,709, and 57.1 percent of ventilators are available, 1,593 of 2,791.

TOTAL HOSPITAL BEDS USAGE (STATEWIDE)

AS OF APRIL 6

Total hospital beds

28,139

Open

11,993

In use by COVID patients

3,680

In use by non-COVID patients

12,466

Percent of hospital beds available

43%

TOTAL ICU USAGE (STATEWIDE)

AS OF APRIL 6

Total ICU beds

2,709

Open

949

In use by COVID patients

1,166

In use by non-COVID patients

594

Percent of ICU beds available

35%

TOTAL VENTILATOR USAGE (STATEWIDE)

AS OF APRIL 6

Total ventilators

2,791

Open

1,593

In use by COVID patients

821

In use by non-COVID patients

377

Percent of vents available

57%

The administration also made public regional data for ICU bed capacity across the state’s 11 regions.

REGION

TOTAL ICU BEDS

TOTAL ICU BEDS AVAILABLE

TOTAL ICU BEDS IN USE

PERCENT OF ICU BEDS AVAILABLE

1 – Rockford Area

148

102

46

Article continues after sponsor message

68.9%

2 – Peoria Area

229

96

133

41.9%

3 – Springfield Area

104

53

51

51%

4 – Edwardsville Area

105

35

70

33.3%

5 – Marion Area

83

63

20

75.9%

6 – Champaign Area

136

80

56

58.8%

7 – Southwest Suburbs

372

77

295

20.7%

8 – West Suburbs

358

100

258

27.9%

9 – Northwest Suburbs

250

127

123

50.8%

10 – Northeast Suburbs

150

25

125

16.7%

11 – City of Chicago

774

191

583

24.7%

Using state level procurement, Illinois has placed orders for 3,620 ventilators. The governor and his administration are hard work to place additional orders soon.

Gov. Pritzker also announced that Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California, will be lending 100 additional ventilators to Illinois. The ventilators are loaned through a state-to-state mutual aid request under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). Illinois has also received 450 ventilators from the federal government.

More like this:

Attorney General Raoul Files Lawsuit Against Trump Administration For Blocking Access To Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars In Education Funds
Apr 12, 2025
IDPH and Gov. Pritzker: Trump Administration Slashes Pledged Funding that Would Protect Illinoisans from Infectious Disease Outbreaks
Mar 27, 2025
IFRA Supports Gov. Pritzker's Request to Treat E10 and E15 Fuel Waivers Equally
Apr 17, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Appoints Brandon Ragle As Next Secretary Of Illinois Department Of Innovation And Technology
Apr 14, 2025
IDPH Celebrates “30 Days of Public Health” to Highlight Vital Role of Those who Protect Us
Apr 1, 2025

 