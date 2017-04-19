PARK RIDGE – Governor Rauner today toured Maine East High School to see the innovative ways students are learning and to congratulate them on receiving the most votes in his recent #GovClassroomVisit contest.

“Education is the single most important thing we can do as a community. I love spending time with students from all across the state. The hard work and creativity from our students and teachers in Illinois is impressive,” Governor Rauner said. “I am looking forward to making more #GovClassroomVisit stops on our Learning Tour.”

Rauner last month encouraged schools across the state to use digital media to submit videos illustrating unique and inspiring ways students were learning in their classrooms. The Governor’s Office received over 100 #GovClassroomVisit video submissions. Last month, the top five finalists were posted to the Governor’s Facebook page and the people of Illinois voted for their favorite school. As the school with the most votes, Maine East was the first stop on the Governor’s Learning Tour.

On Wednesday, he stopped in Maine East classrooms featured in the video submission, including a “flipped” algebra class, robotics class and geo-construction classroom. All of these strategies will help ensure that students who graduate from Maine East will be ready for college and career. The teachers and administrators should be commended for their focus on student-centered learning.

“We are proud of the innovative work being done by faculty, staff, and students to improve the lives of our students in every possible way. We are very honored to have Governor Bruce Rauner visit one of America’s great diverse public high schools,” Maine East Principal Mike Pressler said.

Rauner plans to continue his tour of schools around the state in the coming weeks.

Video of the visit can be found here.

Watch Maine East #GovClassroomVisit submission here.