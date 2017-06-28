Governor issues statement on General Assembly budget negotiations
June 28, 2017 3:05 PM
Listen to the story
SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today released the following statement regarding the General Assembly’s budget negotiations:
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“If the legislature fails to send a balanced budget package to my desk by Friday, we will have no choice but to keep them in session until they get the job done.”