Creates Advisory Council to work with Board of Trustees on strategic plan

CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner today announced the creation of the Chicago State Advisory Council to work with the Board of Trustees to build a stronger school with improved student outcomes.

“Chicago State University is more than just a school of higher learning. It is an institution of promise and a beacon of hope within the community and for Illinois,” Governor Rauner said. “Working together, we’ll make Chicago State stronger and ensure the success of this important institution.”

The advisory council is comprised of business and community leaders who will work with the Board of Trustees in developing a new strategic plan to improve student outcomes and better manage the university.

Members of the Advisory Council:

Dr. Michael Amiridis

Tony Anderson

Kish Khemani

Dr. Walter Massey

Jim Reynolds

Sam Scott

Oliver Wyman Consulting

The Civic Consulting Alliance

“By improving the quality of education at Chicago State, we can inspire a new generation of scholars and lead them toward high-paying, high-quality careers,” Secretary of Education Beth Purvis said. “The new members of the Board of Trustees and the Advisory Council bring tremendous passion, leadership and knowledge to the table, which will help guide a path to a better future for CSU.”

On Friday, Governor Rauner announced he appointed four new members of the Chicago State University Board of Trustees: Paul Vallas, Tiffany Harper, Nicholas Gowen and Kam Buckner. The Governor believes these four transformational leaders bring the experience and expertise that is needed to ensure success for the university in the future.

“Improving operations and transparency at Chicago State University is imperative. We will take concrete measures to directly impact the lives of the students and faculty, and to improve student outcomes for the benefit of the broader community this important institution serves,” said Paul Vallas, member of the Board of Trustees. “I’ve known the governor for many years and know him to be a strong advocate for education, and I look forward to working with him, the other board members and the advisory council on this mission to transform CSU so it can achieve long-term success.”

