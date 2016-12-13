Article continues after sponsor message

CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner today kicked off Illinois’ annual Chanukah Celebration at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago. A Chanukah menorah will be on display at the Thompson Center from now until the New Year.

“As families celebrate this year, they will light candles to honor the miracle of Chanukah and remember when light conquered darkness, good defeated evil, and freedom prevailed,” Governor Rauner said. “Today’s Chanukah ceremony has been a tradition in the State of Illinois for many years, and we’re thankful to Chabad of Illinois for helping us keep this tradition alive.”

Governor Rauner was joined by Rabbi Avraham Kagen of Chabad of River North, Rabbi Meir Moscowitz of Lubavitch Chabad of Northbrook, Consul General of Israel to the Midwest Aviv Ezra, and other state legislators for a ceremonial dreidel spin. This year, Chanukah runs from the evening of Saturday, December 24 to the evening of Sunday, January 1.

