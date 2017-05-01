Governor discusses preserving Illinois' history at the Daughters of the American Revolution Illinois State Conference Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BLOOMINGTON – Governor Rauner today discussed the importance of preserving Illinois’ past for a better future at the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Illinois State Conference.



“America is the flagbearer for freedom to the rest of the world. We are the land of the free, because of the Revolutionary War heroes who fought for freedom and independence,” said Governor Rauner. “We applaud the DAR for keeping the memory of their sacrifice alive.”



The Illinois Daughters of the American Revolution focuses on three key characteristics: education, patriotism, and historic preservation. The Illinois DAR chapters are active members of their communities whether that is supporting their local library or helped preserve our state and national history.