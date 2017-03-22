SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today joined Central Management Services (CMS) Director Mike Hoffman and State Rep. Sara Wojcicki Jimenez to highlight a partnership between state and federal surplus property programs and Computer Banc, a local non-for-profit that provides refurbished computers to at-risk families, seniors, special needs individuals as well as other non-for-profit agencies and schools. The influx of computers will greatly assist Computer Banc’s “Pathway Tools for Early Learning” pilot program.

“Computers are essential for learning,” Governor Rauner said. “In order to give all of our children a high quality education it is critical we give them access to understand the use of computers in every way possible. That means we need to make sure all of our young people have outstanding computer and technology skills when they come through our education system. Thank you to Computer Banc for your work serving the people of Illinois.”

State Representative Sara Wojcicki Jimenez (R – Leland Grove) connected Computer Banc with the surplus property division managed by CMS, which recognized the potential of the State’s program to benefit the organization. The State of Illinois is responsible for managing both federal and state surplus property. A great deal of electronic equipment from the federal government comes from Scott Air Force Base in downstate St. Clair County, in addition to the State’s own inventory of property.

“Our children need to be technologically savvy to be able to compete today. Computer Banc is doing a great job giving surplus computer equipment new life to provide very low cost access to technology for cash-strapped schools and families,” said Representative Jimenez. “These repurposed computers are tailored to schools’ individual needs; and can also be sent home with students to continue their work, whether or not they have Wi-Fi in their home.”

Mike Hoffman, Director of CMS added, “We’re pleased that CMS is able to play a part in supporting Illinois’ non-profit community by facilitating the transfer of these computers.”

Video of the event can be found here.

