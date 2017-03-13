Fixing our broken system will create jobs, freeze property taxes and strengthen schools

QUINCY – Governor Bruce Rauner today toured Phibro Animal Health, an animal health and nutrition company, and discussed changes the state needs to get Illinois back on track.

“Phibro Animal Health is helping fuel the economy, and we need to do everything we can to support companies and manufacturers like them,” Governor Rauner said. “By working together, we can make structural changes to our broken system that will make Illinois more competitive for businesses through job creation, lower property taxes and stronger schools.”

As part of his tour, Governor Rauner met with state employees and talked about why structural change is critically important to Illinois’ future success. Since 2000, Illinois has failed to grow at the national average and has lost 650,000 jobs. Currently, the Senate is working toward passing a balanced budget with changes to grow the economy, freeze property taxes, and strengthen our schools, and the Governor continues to encourage the Senators to reach a final deal that is good for both taxpayers and job creators.

