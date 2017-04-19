ELK GROVE VILLAGE – Governor Bruce Rauner today joined the Growth Opportunity Alliance (GOA) and discusses changing the broken system to grow Illinois’ economy.

“The Growth Opportunity Alliance is a wonderful organization, and it gets to the root exactly what we’re working for every day: growing opportunities, growing jobs, and growing Illinois,” said Governor Rauner. “But Springfield is holding us back. We are killing ourselves and it is not right. All of our state's taxes, rules and regulations are driving families and businesses away. It's devastating so many people do not see a future in our wonderful state. We are working every day to change that.”

Governor Rauner discussed the administration’s plans to change the broken system in Illinois and create good jobs. Starting under Governor Rauner’s administration, the Illinois Competitiveness Council dedicates efforts to helping small businesses start, expand or stay in Illinois. The administration also is working to cut the red tape and make it easier for businesses to grow and thrive in Illinois. Currently, the Illinois Code has 250,000 restrictions and more than 15 million words. The administration seeks to reduce the code by 25 percent.

When speaking with business owners, Governor Rauner hears often about needing to change Illinois' workers’ compensation regulations. Illinois has some of the highest rates in the country. Changes to the worker’s compensation system will prevent misuse and abuse, and attract employers and good jobs. Other states, like Massachusetts, have made changes to make the system more efficient and save both employers and taxpayers money.

The Growth Opportunity Alliance is a regional business association whose mission is to promote growth by providing opportunities and creating alliances to benefit and strengthen business within the region. The GOA has been in existence for 36 years and represents businesses from over 90 communities in the Chicagoland.

