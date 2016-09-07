WHEELING - Governor Rauner today joined Richelieu Foods CEO Tim O’Connor, U.S. Congressman Bob Dold (IL-10) and other local officials to cut the ribbon opening the company’s new manufacturing facility in Wheeling. The facility will produce private label foods for distribution throughout the United States and will create more than 100 new jobs.

“Today we are here to celebrate Richelieu Foods and their latest investment in the Land of Lincoln creating more than 100 new manufacturing jobs for hardworking families in Illinois," Governor Rauner said. “Illinois has the best location, people, infrastructure and agriculture in the country. It should be our goal to have ribbon cuttings like this across the state every single day.”

Richelieu Foods considered locations in Wisconsin and Kansas for its new manufacturing plant, but chose Illinois due to its central location, access to regional agriculture, interconnected and intermodal distribution network, and the availability of a high quality manufacturing workforce. Illinois' distinct advantages have combined to create the third-largest cluster of food processing companies, as well as the third-largest food processing workforce in the nation. Richelieu currently operates a production facility in Elk Grove Village.

“We are happy to successfully open a second manufacturing location in Illinois, where a very talented and loyal workforce, superior infrastructure and a convenient central location will allow Richelieu Foods to grow and serve our customers,” Richelieu Foods President and CEO Tim O’Connor said. “Thank you to Governor Rauner and everyone on Illinois’ team who made this expansion possible.”



"I want to thank Governor Rauner, Representative Dold and the City of Wheeling for their hard work and support to bring these new jobs to Illinois," Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity Acting Director Sean McCarthy said. "From our workforce to our distribution systems, Illinois has what it takes to be a center for food manufacturing, and we look forward to continuing to grow this industry and create new jobs for the residents of Illinois."



Illinois is home to a growing food production and distribution industry, with companies including ConAgra, KraftHeinz and DOT Foods located in Illinois. These companies benefit from Illinois' location, intermodal distribution system and experienced workforce.

