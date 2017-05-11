SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today thanked the Latino community for its tremendous contributions to the State of Illinois and called for all communities to come together to expand opportunity for all people at the Latino Unity Day Celebration.

“The Latino community has invigorated our state. We are fortunate to have remarkable and influential people that have given so much,” said GovernorRauner. “We are working hard to expand opportunities for all people so that everyone has a brighter future in Illinois.”

At the celebration, Governor Rauner commended the Illinois State Police as an exemplary model for increasing diversity and understanding. The Illinois State Police Recruitment Unit has partnered with the Hispanic Illinois State Law Enforcement Association (HISLEA) to address methods that can improve and maintain recruitment outreach efforts to the Hispanic community. The Recruitment Unit is also actively working with the Legislative Latino Caucus, HISLEA and the Merit Board to improve the entire application process to better reach out to all of Illinois.

Governor Rauner was joined at Unity Day by Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti.

“As Illinois' first Latina elected statewide, I am keenly aware that Latinos just want great schools, safe neighborhoods, and a vibrant and growing economy," Lieutenant Governor Sanguinetti said. “Unity Day reminds us we are all Illinoisans, and we must come together to deliver the changes our families so desperately need and deserve."

