Proclaims today Duncan O.C. Harris Day in Illinois for his heroic efforts

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner honored Buffalo Grove resident Duncan O.C. Harris today for earning a Carnegie Medal for his heroism. In July 2015, Harris was vacationing in North Carolina when he heard a boy’s cry for help coming from the ocean. Together with another bystander, Harris swam 450 feet into the Atlantic Ocean and successfully saved the 13-year-old’s life.

“Duncan did not hesitate for a minute in putting his own life in danger in order to save this boy’s life,” Governor Rauner said. “His brave and courageous actions reflect the very best of the people of Illinois, and we are proud to call him one of our own.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In honor of Harris’ heroic actions, Governor Rauner proclaimed February 23, 2017 Duncan O.C. Harris Day in Illinois.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission was established in 1904 to recognize individuals who perform acts of heroism in civilian life in the United States and Canada, as well as providing financial assistance for dependents of those killed helping others. The Commission has awarded 9,914 heroes, and Harris was one of 21 heroes honored in December.

Video of the meeting will be posted here.

More like this: