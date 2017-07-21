CHICAGO – Today, Gov. Bruce Rauner announced he has appointed Susan Morrison to the Illinois State Board of Education. Morrison’s experience in education administration will bring an important voice to the board.

Morrison, a Carlinville native, served as the chief education officer and deputy superintendent of the Illinois State Board of Education. In that role, she managed the operations, activities and services of the agency. She previously served as the state director for the University of Illinois, where she provided leadership and support to pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade schools for purposes of accreditation and school improvement. Prior to her time at the University of Illinois, Morrison was the principal and curriculum director for the Taylorville School District.

Morrison graduated with her B.A. from Cornell College and received her M.S. in Education Administration from the University of Illinois – Springfield.

