SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today announced that Department of Children and Family Services Director George Sheldon will be transitioning out of state government effective June 15, 2017 to become President and CEO of Our Kids of Miami-Dade/Monroe, Inc. The governor has designated Lise Spacapan as Interim Director of the agency pending a nationwide search. Lise Spacapan has served as General Counsel of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services for a year and a half. She oversees a law department with nearly 100 members throughout the state. Over the past 30 years, she has been a litigation partner in the Chicago offices of three major law firms: Kirkland & Ellis, Husch Blackwell and Jenner & Block. She handled cases throughout the country focused on complex commercial litigation and products liability. Spacapan received her L.L.M. in Health Law in 2014 and serves on the DePaul College of Law Health Law Institute. She has authored numerous articles and book chapters on litigation issues. Spacapan is AV Peer Review Rated, Martindale-Hubbell's highest peer recognition for ethical standards and legal ability.