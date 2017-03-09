CHICAGO – Governor Rauner announced today the finalists of the #GovClassroomVisit learning tour at the Governor’s Cabinet on Children and Youth (Children’s Cabinet) quarterly meeting. More than a hundred schools submitted a video to show the Administration the innovative ways they were learning.

“It was incredibly exciting to see the passion for learning from our teachers and students,” Governor Rauner said. “They put a lot of time and effort into showing Illinois how they are furthering their education, and we thank them for their enthusiasm. Originally, we had planned to have three finalists, but because we had so many great submissions, we decided to have five.”

The finalists of the #GovClassroomVisit will be posted on the Governor’s Facebook Page for the public to vote on which school he visits first. The five finalists are:

Stratford Middle School in Bloomingdale

Maine East High School in Park Ridge

Richland County Elementary School in Olney

New Baden Elementary School in New Baden

Homewood Flossmoor High School in Homewood

The school with the most votes will be the first stop on the #GovClassroomVisit learning tour. Voting ends on Friday, March 17th at 5 p.m.