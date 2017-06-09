CHICAGO - Governor Bruce Rauner today announced he has made appointments to the Illinois Court of Claims and the Workers’ Compensation Medical Fee Advisory Board.

Name: Joseph Gagliardo

Position: Judge – Illinois Court of Claims

Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has appointed Joseph Gagliardo to the Illinois Court of Claims. Gagliardo’s extensive legal expertise will be invaluable to the Court.

Gagliardo is currently the managing partner at Laner Muchin, Ltd. Past roles at the firm include chair of the litigation department. Gagliardo also served as the first deputy corporation counsel for the City of Chicago’s Office of the Corporation Counsel.

Gagliardo earned his bachelor’s degree from DePaul University and his J.D. from The John Marshall Law School. He lives in Park Ridge.

Name: Adam Low

Position: Member – Workers’ Compensation Medical Fee Advisory Board

Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has appointed Adam Low to the Workers’ Compensation Medical Fee Advisory Board. Low’s years of executive experience in the healthcare industry is an important perspective he is bringing to the board.

Low currently serves as the chief revenue officer of Athletico Physical Therapy. In that role, he is responsible for all revenue generation processes including sales and customer support. Previously, Low served as the director of sales at UnitedHealthcare of Illinois.

Low earned his bachelor’s degree from George Washington University. He lives in Deerfield.

