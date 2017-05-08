CHICAGO - Governor Bruce Rauner today announced he has made appointments and reappointments to the Illinois Workforce Innovation Board, the Illinois Human Rights Commission, the Illinois Criminal Justice Authority and the Civil Service Commission.

Name: Manuel Rodriguez

Position: Board Member – Illinois Workforce Innovation Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Manuel Rodriguez to the Illinois Workforce Innovation Board. Rodriguez’ experience as an employer and in business management will bring an important perspective to the board.

Currently, Rodriguez is the education and safety director of Illinois’ Associated Builders and Contractors Chapter. He works with member companies on training programs and oversees ABC’s education department. Previously he worked for the Jane Addams Resource Corporation and the Alliance for Illinois Manufacturing.

Rodriguez graduated from the University of Illinois. He lives in Forest Park.

Name: Charlene R. Foss-Eggemann

Position: Member – Illinois Human Rights Commission

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Charlene R. Foss-Eggemann to the Illinois Human Rights Commission. Her extensive experience as an attorney will be a valuable addition to the commission.

Foss-Eggemann currently works for Lexis Nexis, assisting on consulting, sales and education for corporate law firms. Previously she worked for the law firm that is now Locke Lord, LLP covering the insurance industry.

Foss-Eggemann earned her bachelor’s degree from Hope College and her law degree from Indiana University. She lives in Park Ridge.

Name: Jerry Mitchell

Position: Member – Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Jerry Mitchell to the Illinois Criminal Justice Authority. Mitchell’s decades of experience as Chief of Police for Peoria will bring vital knowledge to the authority.

Mitchell is currently the Chief of Police for the city of Peoria where he directs the day-to-day operations of the mid-sized law enforcement agency.

Mitchell earned his bachelor’s degree from Bradley University. He lives in Peoria.

Governor Rauner has reappointed Casey Urlacher to the Civil Service Commission.

