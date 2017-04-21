CHICAGO - Governor Bruce Rauner today announced he has made appointments to the Illinois Finance Authority and the Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees.

Name: Eric R. Anderberg

Position: Chairman – Illinois Finance Authority

Governor Bruce Rauner has named Eric R. Anderberg Chairman of the Illinois Finance Authority. The Governor first appointed Anderberg to the board in July 2015, and he brings nearly 25 years of experience to the position.

Anderberg currently serves as the Vice President of Dial Machine, Inc., where he oversees the day-to-day operations of the machine components company. He has been with the company since 1993.

Anderberg has represented the machinery components and manufacturing industries in a wide range of roles. He is a past president of the Rock River Valley Tooling and Machining Association and served on an industrial roundtable for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Anderberg also testified before the Congressional Small Business Committee on behalf of small metalworking businesses and American manufacturing.

Anderberg holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Augustana College and a master’s degree in family business from Loyola University of Chicago. He lives in Kirkland.

Name: Barbara Baurer

Position: Member – Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Barbara Baurer to the Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees. In addition to being an alumna of the university, Baurer also brings a wealth of executive and financial experience to the board.

Baurer worked for COUNTRY Financial for more than 35 years serving in a variety of roles including Executive Vice President and COO. She was responsible for all insurance operations for all lines of business. She also served as the president for four subsidiaries.

Baurer earned her bachelor’s degree and MBA from Eastern Illinois University. She lives in El Paso.