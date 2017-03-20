CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner today announced he has made appointments to the Illinois Lottery Control Board, Illinois Human Rights Commission and the Illinois Medical District Board.

Name: James Floyd

Position: Board Member – Illinois Lottery Control Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed James Floyd to the Illinois Lottery Control Board. Floyd’s experience in brand management, marketing and finance will bring vast knowledge to the board.

Floyd is currently the Vice President of U.S. Operations – Strategy and Execution for McDonald’s where he oversees initiatives to increase market share, grow sales and improve customer service. Previously, he was a brand manager for Procter & Gamble and the marketing lead for IBM supporting Caterpillar and John Deere.

Floyd earned his degree from the University of Illinois. He lives in Hazel Crest.

Name: Eleni Bousis

Position: Commissioner – Illinois Human Rights Commission

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Eleni Bousis to the Illinois Human Rights Commission. Her experience in philanthropy and advocating for the disadvantaged and children will bring a fresh perspective to the commission.

Bousis has more than 35 years of experience as a philanthropic leader. She has led the Greek American Rehabilitation and Care Centre, and served on numerous boards including the Little City Foundation and the Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation.

Bousis graduated from Northpark University. She lives in Northbrook.

Name: Cheryl Mainor

Position: Commissioner – Illinois Human Rights Commission

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Cheryl Mainor to the Illinois Human Rights Commission. Mainor’s experience in civil rights communications makes her extremely qualified for the position.

Currently, Mainor is the President of the Mainline Group where she works with newspaper operations with a special focus on civil rights organizations. She has experience in coalition building, community outreach and messaging. Previously, she was the Publisher and President of the Chicago Defender.

Mainor graduated from Western Michigan University. She lives in Chicago.

Name: Neville Reid

Position: Board Member – Illinois Medical District Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Neville Reid to the Illinois Medical District Board. Reid is an accomplished attorney with extensive experience in financial matters, which will bring an important perspective to the board.

Currently, Reid is a capital partner with Fox, Swibel, Levi & Carroll, LLP and co-chairs the bankruptcy, restricting and creditor’s rights group. He has practiced law for more than 25 years, and served as a bankruptcy panel trustee for more than 20 years. Previously, he worked at Mayer Brown LLP and worked on bankruptcy cases.

Reid earned his bachelor’s degree and law degree from Harvard University.

