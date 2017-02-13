CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner today announced he has made appointments and reappointments to the Illinois Board of Higher Education, the Mid-Illinois Medical District, the State Mining Board, the Prisoner Review Board and the Workers Compensation Committee.

Name: Cherilyn Murer

Position: Board Member – Illinois Board of Higher Education

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Cherilyn Murer to the Illinois Board of Higher Education. Murer’s previous trustee position at Northern Illinois University and executive experience will be an asset to the board’s success.

Murer previously served as a trustee on Northern Illinois University’s Board of Trustees and was elected to Joliet Central High School’s Board. Murer founded Murer Consultants in 1985. She has served as the President and CEO of the national healthcare consulting firm for 32 years.

Murer graduated with her B.A. from Lewis University and received her law degree from Northern Illinois University Law School. She lives in Homer Glen.

Name: Michelle Ownbey

Position: Mid-Illinois Medical District

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Michelle Ownbey to the Mid-Illinois Medical District. Ownbey’s economic experience will be influential in her new role.

Ownbey currently serves at the associate publisher for the Springfield Business Journal. In that role, she serves as the public face of the publication and oversees editorial content, advertising and general operations. She previously was appointed to Springfield’s Economic Development Commission. She previously served as the advertising manager for the publication. Past experience includes commercial realty with Caldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty.

Ownbey earned her bachelor’s in English and psychology from Illinois College and her graduate degree in human services from the University of Illinois – Springfield. She lives in Springfield.

State Mining Board

John Duty

Article continues after sponsor message

Larry Jones

Randy Lewis

Thomas Smith

James Steiner

Steven Willis

Board of Higher Education

Jane Hays

Prisoner Review Board

Craig Findley

Donald Shelton

Workers Compensation Commission

Tom Tyrrell

Michael Brennan

Stephen Mathis

More like this: