Governor announces appointments
CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner today announced he has made appointments and reappointments to the Illinois Board of Higher Education, the Mid-Illinois Medical District, the State Mining Board, the Prisoner Review Board and the Workers Compensation Committee.
Name: Cherilyn Murer
Position: Board Member – Illinois Board of Higher Education
Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Cherilyn Murer to the Illinois Board of Higher Education. Murer’s previous trustee position at Northern Illinois University and executive experience will be an asset to the board’s success.
Murer previously served as a trustee on Northern Illinois University’s Board of Trustees and was elected to Joliet Central High School’s Board. Murer founded Murer Consultants in 1985. She has served as the President and CEO of the national healthcare consulting firm for 32 years.
Murer graduated with her B.A. from Lewis University and received her law degree from Northern Illinois University Law School. She lives in Homer Glen.
Name: Michelle Ownbey
Position: Mid-Illinois Medical District
Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Michelle Ownbey to the Mid-Illinois Medical District. Ownbey’s economic experience will be influential in her new role.
Ownbey currently serves at the associate publisher for the Springfield Business Journal. In that role, she serves as the public face of the publication and oversees editorial content, advertising and general operations. She previously was appointed to Springfield’s Economic Development Commission. She previously served as the advertising manager for the publication. Past experience includes commercial realty with Caldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty.
Ownbey earned her bachelor’s in English and psychology from Illinois College and her graduate degree in human services from the University of Illinois – Springfield. She lives in Springfield.
State Mining Board
John Duty
Larry Jones
Randy Lewis
Thomas Smith
James Steiner
Steven Willis
Board of Higher Education
Jane Hays
Prisoner Review Board
Craig Findley
Donald Shelton
Workers Compensation Commission
Tom Tyrrell
Michael Brennan
Stephen Mathis
