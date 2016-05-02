SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has selected a new Director of the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum and made an appointment to the Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees.

Name: Alan C. Lowe

Position: Director of the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum



Governor Bruce Rauner will appoint Alan C. Lowe as Director of the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum. Lowe will bring years of historical archive experience and museum executive leadership to Illinois.



Lowe has served as Director of National Archives and Records Administration at the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, Texas since 2009. In this position he oversees all operations of the library and museum including education, public programs and administration. Previously, Lowe helped create and oversee the Howard Baker Center for Public Policy at the University of Tennessee. He was also a senior management analyst at the Office of Presidential Libraries where he worked for 10 years. Some of his other experience includes working at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Library in New York and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.



Lowe earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in history from the University of Kentucky.





Name: Carl Mito

Position: Trustee – Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees



Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Carl Mito to the Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees. His well-documented support for the university, combined with his background in financial management, make him well suited for the board.



Mito is an alumnus of EIU and has volunteered his time with the university in a number of ways over the years. His service to the university includes establishing a foundation with the School of Business to provide support to students, serving as a member of the School of Business Advisory Board and serving on the EIU Foundation.



Mito is currently the managing director of investments at Oppenheimer & Co. and lives in Arlington Heights.

