CHICAGO - Governor Bruce Rauner today discussed the role of innovating technology and manufacturing at the Internet of Manufacturing Conference taking place at McCormick Place.

"Technology in manufacturing represents the future of American industry: innovative, experimental and entrepreneurial,” Governor Rauner said. “As technology leaders in manufacturing, you understand the importance of innovation and pushing the envelope. We can help the manufacturing industry even more by making changes to our current system to help create jobs, strengthen our schools and grow the economy.”

The Internet of Manufacturing Conference is a two-day conference that brings together business and technology executives from leading manufacturers from Illinois and other states. They will discuss new ways of using technology in the manufacturing process and in their company’s finished products.

Governor Rauner has put an emphasis on transforming technology in Illinois by creating the Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT). DoIT is modernizing and streamlining Illinois' information technology systems to provide better service to citizens and state employees.

Also presenting at the conference was Hardik Bhatt, Illinois CIO and Secretary Designate for the Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT).

“It is a pleasure to address the attendees of the Internet of Manufacturing Conference and be able to share how Illinois is using technology and IoT to drive business opportunities for our state,” said Bhatt. “Illinois is on an impressive journey as the first Smart State in the nation and this effort will greatly benefit the manufacturing industry.”

