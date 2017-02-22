Changes to system will help stop people moving away from Illinois

NORMAL - Governor Bruce Rauner today discussed the need for pro-growth changes in Illinois at the convention of the Illinois Movers and Warehouse Association.

"Illinois should be making moves. We should be one of the fastest growing states in the country," Governor Rauner said. "Instead we have vans moving people out of state because of crushing tax burdens and a lack of jobs. By creating a more competitive economy, we can attract job creators to Illinois and give people a reason to stay."

The Governor has advocated for enacting critical changes that will help create jobs and grow the economy in order to keep people and employers in Illinois. In the last six years, Illinois has seen a migration loss of more than 540,000 people.

