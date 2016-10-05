ALSIP – Governor Rauner today gave the keynote address at the Chicago Southland Convention and Visitors Bureau Annual Meeting, highlighting the importance of tourism to Illinois, reforms that will grow our economy and the upcoming Bicentennial Celebration. This year marks the Chicago Southland CVB’s 30th anniversary.

“The tourism industry is an essential part of our economic growth and our economic prosperity,” Governor Rauner said. “We can generate more good quality jobs, more tax revenue and higher growth more quickly in the tourism and conventions industry than any other sector. We want to continue to grow a strong tourism industry right here in Illinois and I'm working hard every day to do just that. If we focus on making Illinois competitive and lay a solid foundation for economic growth and prosperity, Illinois’ future will once again be bright.”

Governor Rauner discussed the Executive Order he signed in September creating the new Illinois Bicentennial Commission and the Governor’s Office of the Illinois Bicentennial. Together they will lead the planning for the celebration of the state’s 200th anniversary. Stuart Layne serves as the Illinois Bicentennial Executive Director.

“The Illinois Bicentennial is an incredible opportunity to celebrate Illinois’ contributions and plan for our next 200 years of innovation and achievements,” said Governor Rauner. “I look forward to the commission’s recommendations on how best to move forward to ensure this will be a celebration to remember.”

The Chicago Southland CVB was founded in 1986 as a subsidiary of Chicago Southland Development Inc. CVB represents 62 municipalities to the south and southwest of Chicago. The mission of the Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau is to market the communities within the Chicago Southland region as a meetings and leisure destination; soliciting conventions, exhibitions, sporting events and other related group businesses.

Information on the Illinois Bicentennial celebration can be found at www.Illinois200.com.

Video of the event will be posted .

