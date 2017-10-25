SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner issued the following statement following General Assembly action on Senate Bill 1905:

“The people of Illinois scored a victory today. The House of Representatives rejected efforts to close a door to job opportunity here.

Instead, courageous House lawmakers stood together to dump the old playbook and move forward to make Illinois more competitive.

Local communities should be able to decide how best to compete for jobs and choose reforms that can make their economies stronger, help their businesses grow and give the freedom to individual workers to support a union at their own discretion.

It will help Illinois be better positioned to be competitive nationally and globally and create opportunity for all the people of our state.”