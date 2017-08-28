CHICAGO – Gov. Bruce Rauner today signed Senate Bill 31 – the TRUST Act – which will continue Illinois’ history of welcoming immigrants and help law enforcement focus on stopping violent crime and protecting Illinois residents.

“Illinois has been welcoming of immigrants for a long time, and this bill will continue that tradition,” Gov. Rauner said. “It also makes clear that stopping violent crime will be law enforcement’s mission rather than working on federal prerogatives that a federal court has found illegal.”

The Northern District of Illinois federal court has found that immigration detainer orders from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are illegal. SB 31 reinforces that court ruling. Furthermore, under the TRUST Act, law enforcement shall not stop, arrest, search, detain or continue to detain a person solely due to immigration status. Instead, detainment will require a warrant issued by a judge. The new law will improve connectivity between immigrants and law enforcement, making Illinois safer for all residents.

“It breaks my heart to see the senseless violence going on in our streets, especially when that violence is inflicted on innocent children,” Gov. Rauner said. “We need to prioritize our resources for the prevention of violent crime.”

The TRUST Act makes clear that Illinois will be a good partner with the federal government, and law enforcement will continue communicating with federal immigration and law enforcement officials.

“The Illinois TRUST Act brings us a step forward in the right direction to ensure that all Illinois residents are treated equally and with human dignity by the federal government,” said state Sen. Martin Sandoval (D-Cicero), who was a chief co-sponsor of the bill.

“Immigrants in our community should not have to feel unsafe when they go to work or take their children to school,” said state Rep. Emanuel Chris Welch (D-Hillside), who was the primary sponsor of the bill in the House. “This legislation will ensure that proper legal procedures are being followed and provide peace of mind to members of our community.”

SB 31 was the result of compromise and negotiations. It is supported by law enforcement, including the Illinois State Police, and immigration groups.

“The TRUST Act does not prohibit state and local law enforcement from working with federal law enforcement, and it does nothing to change law enforcement's ability to arrest and detain individuals who commit criminal acts and hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Illinois State Police Director Leo P. Schmitz said. “No person should fear the police, and everyone in Illinois should feel welcome and safe to contact the police for safety.”

