Gov. Rauner releases 2015 tax returns & Family Foundation filing
SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner released his 2015 federal and state 1040’s, reflecting income and tax rates, while detailing the Rauner family’s charitable and community giving last year.
In 2015, the Rauners paid more than $50 million in federal and state taxes on federal taxable income of $176.7 million and state taxable income of $188.2 million for a total effective tax rate on income of more than 26%. Their federal effective tax rate on income was 24.5%.
In addition, the Rauners and their family foundation made charitable contributions totaling more than $11.6 million.
Rauner 2015 Tax Summary:
- Income on Federal Return: $188.2 million
- Adjusted Gross Income on Federal Return: $187.6 million
- Taxable Income on Federal Return: $176.7 million
- Federal Income Taxes Paid: $43.3 million
- Federal Effective Tax Rate on Taxable Income: 24.5%
- Federal Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Gross Income: 23.1%
- Illinois Taxable Income on State Return: $188.2 million
- Illinois Income Taxes Paid: $6.9 million
View Gov. Rauner's Tax Return Here
View the Rauner Family Foundation's Tax Return Here
