SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner released his 2015 federal and state 1040’s, reflecting income and tax rates, while detailing the Rauner family’s charitable and community giving last year.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

In 2015, the Rauners paid more than $50 million in federal and state taxes on federal taxable income of $176.7 million and state taxable income of $188.2 million for a total effective tax rate on income of more than 26%. Their federal effective tax rate on income was 24.5%.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition, the Rauners and their family foundation made charitable contributions totaling more than $11.6 million.

Rauner 2015 Tax Summary:

  • Income on Federal Return: $188.2 million
  • Adjusted Gross Income on Federal Return: $187.6 million
  • Taxable Income on Federal Return: $176.7 million 
  • Federal Income Taxes Paid: $43.3 million
  • Federal Effective Tax Rate on Taxable Income: 24.5%
  • Federal Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Gross Income: 23.1%
  • Illinois Taxable Income on State Return: $188.2 million
  • Illinois Income Taxes Paid: $6.9 million

View Gov. Rauner's Tax Return Here

View the Rauner Family Foundation's Tax Return Here

More like this:

Aug 27, 2024 - Illinois Department of Revenue Reminds Eligible Taxpayers to Take Advantage of Back-to-School Tax Benefits

Oct 21, 2024 - Belleville Included: Pritzker Announces Relief Available to July Storm Victims in Illinois Multiple Tax Deadlines Moved to Feb. 3, 2025

Yesterday - Tax Break Approved For Belleville Cannabis Dispensary

Sep 30, 2024 - Haine Announces Largest Tax Agreement In County's History After Negotiations With Refinery, Taxing Districts

Aug 5, 2024 - Kyoto Steakhouse Manager Indicted For Tax Evasion

 