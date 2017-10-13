CHICAGO — Gov. Bruce Rauner announced today that Patty Schuh will become his deputy chief of staff for communications.

Schuh will join the governor’s office next week, bringing with her more than 30 years of experience working with the Illinois General Assembly. Schuh started her career on the Senate Republican staff as a communications officer and advanced to the role of press secretary and Assistant to the Senate Republican Leader.

“Patty may be the most well established and politically astute communicator in Illinois government,” Rauner said. “As the leader of our team, she will add unparalleled experience in Illinois politics and media to our communication. I have known her for many years and I am excited that she has decided to join our effort.”

Schuh has the unusual distinction of having served as spokesman and press secretary for four Republican leaders – Senate President James “Pate” Philip and Senate Republican Leaders Frank Watson, Christine Radogno and Bill Brady.

“I’m honored to put my experience to work in the Office of the Governor. I’m grateful to Gov. Rauner for the opportunity and look forward to working with his administration to make the changes Illinois needs to move forward,” Schuh said.

Schuh teams with Communications Strategy Director Hud Englehart in Chicago.

Schuh and her husband live in Springfield. She can be reached at Patty.Schuh@illinois.gov.

