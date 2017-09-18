SHANGHAI – Gov. Bruce Rauner spent his first full day in China visiting Illinois financial and manufacturing companies in Shanghai. The governor and the team of delegates started the day with a roundtable with the Bank of China’s executives and its high-profile clients. The discussions centered around ways the state of Illinois and China can pull their efforts together and balance the trade efforts.

The governor commended the Bank of China for opening an office in Chicago in 2012. He noted that it shows the Bank of China is certainly playing a leading role in the partnership.

“As one of the world’s largest financial institutions, the Bank of China has a profound impact on mobilizing markets,” Gov. Rauner said. “We see it as a mainstay of financial support for increased Chinese investment in Illinois and an important source of capital for Illinois companies doing business in China. It’s a truly dynamic intersection for business.”

“We appreciate being able to gather today to learn and discuss trade and investment opportunities between China and Illinois,” Bank of China Deputy General Manager Zhou Hehua of said. “As China’s commercial bank designated as a Global Systemically Important Bank, we hope to work with you to boost economic development and find new ways to bring more Illinois companies to China.”

The governor’s visit included a stop at Caterpillar. He praised the Peoria-based company for helping set a course for a new era of cooperation among Illinois-based companies in China.

“Caterpillar has such an important role in China’s development and growth,” the governor said. “The company is in a unique position to set a new standard on infrastructure development.”

Nationally, Illinois ranks fifth among the 50 states in exports to China. Chinese-owned companies operating in Illinois, such as Wanxiang, Bank of China and Fuyao Glass, have collectively created thousands of jobs in Illinois.

