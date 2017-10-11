CHICAGO – Gov. Bruce Rauner joined Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti today in her Second Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Breakfast. The breakfast celebrated the cultural and economic contributions the Hispanic community has made to Illinois. In partnership with Univision-Chicago and the Little Chamber of Commerce, this year's celebration also served as a platform to help raise funds for disaster victims of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Florida, Texas and the Caribbean.

“It didn’t seem appropriate to have this event without using it as an opportunity to help those impacted by the natural disasters,” said Sanguinetti. “Those affected still need our support and we’re here to do what we can, because everything counts.”

“Our fellow Americans in the Caribbean need our help,” Rauner said. “We ask that you make a donation to the Red Cross to assist in relief efforts.” Additional information on how to donate can be found at www.redcross.org.

According to the Pew Research Center, about 2.1 million Hispanics live in Illinois, making it the state with the fifth largest Hispanic population in the United States.

“We are fortunate to have a vibrant and influential Hispanic community that has made a significant cultural and economic impact in our state,” said Rauner. “We are a nation of immigrants who came to America to work hard to provide a better quality of life for our families.”

Sanguinetti also noted the importance of recognizing contributions of Illinois’ and the nation’s Hispanic population.

“For millions of people from all over Latin America who live in this country, this is a special time of the year to embrace and celebrate our culture and heritage,” said Sanguinetti, the first Latina lieutenant governor in American history. “In addition to contributing to the economy and the workforce, Latinos make exceptional contributions in many areas.”

Jovita Carranza, U.S. treasurer and fellow Illinoisan, gave this year's keynote address. Also in attendance were Janice Glenn, acting director of the Department of Human Rights, James Joseph of the Emergency Management Agency, consuls general and other community leaders and elected officials. This year’s emcee was Aureliano Salgado with Univision-Chicago. Performances were presented by the Peruvian Folk Dance Center and the Mariachi Real Tamazula.

“It’s great to be here among generous people who have given so much for the betterment of the Hispanic community,” Rauner said. “I look forward to what else we can accomplish together.”

National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) began as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968 and was later expanded to cover a 30-day period by President Ronald Reagan in 1988.

