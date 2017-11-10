GENEVA — Gov. Bruce Rauner joined decorated Vietnam War hero Capt. Van C. Stone and other veterans this morning at Geneva Middle School North for a Veterans Day ceremony.

It was the 21st year that the District 304 school hosted a ceremony to recognize the many sacrifices and courage shown by the veterans of all U.S. Armed Services branches.

“It’s so important that we all honor the brave men and women who protect our freedoms,” Rauner said. “These heroes stand in the face of danger to keep us safe. No words could ever express how thankful we are for the sacrifices they make.”

The ceremony included a projected story compilation of photos submitted by veterans, speeches by social studies classes and clubs and musical tributes to service men and women and their families. Afterward, veterans went back to student learning centers where they shared stories and answered questions.

Social studies teacher James Cook coordinated Geneva Middle School North’s program.

Rauner thanked all of the veterans in attendance as well as the students and faculty. He commended Cook and the school for putting together such a meaningful program.

“We owe it to our veterans to ensure that our young people understand what a tremendous, selfless service to country the members of our Armed Forces provide,” Rauner said. “I’m honored to be here, and I am so appreciative of all that our veterans have done and continue to do, both while in active duty and within their communities upon their return. The example our veterans set is certainly one to be emulated.”

