ELK GROVE VILLAGE — Gov. Bruce Rauner attended the Made in Elk Grove Manufacturing & Technology Expoluncheon today as part of his Built in Illinois tour. The tour continues to highlight the importance of the manufacturing industry to the Illinois economy as part of National Manufacturing Month.

Elk Grove Village houses the largest consolidated industrial park in North America. Covering nearly 6 square miles, it encompasses roughly 62 million square feet of facilities housing manufacturing, retail, technology, health care, warehousing and logistics firms. Global Trade Magazine in 2016 recognized it as a “Logistic Powerhouse for Global Trade.” The expo brings together manufacturers from different industries.

“One hundred thousand Illinoisans are employed by these companies. We’re grateful to have them here,” the governor said of the industrial park’s tenants. “We have been trying to get government out of the way … fighting for workers’ comp reform, cuts in red tape, reductions in unnecessary regulations … so they can grow.”

During the luncheon, Rauner presented the Elk Grove Business Excellence Awards for innovation, community service, sustainability and industrial manufacturing to Jarvis Lighting, eWorks Electronic Services, Chem-Plate Industries and MC Machinery Systems, respectively. Additional expo attendees included U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Schaumburg, State Sen. Laura M. Murphy, D-Des Plaines, and State Rep. Martin J. Moylan, D-Des Plaines and Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig B. Johnson.

“(Governor Rauner) is one of the reasons why manufacturing is doing so well over the last couple years,” the Elk Grove Village mayor said. “Under his leadership, he’s shown that we can make a difference. We can get things done … we want to thank the governor for showing his support for us.”

Manufacturing comprises 13 percent of Illinois’ economy. More than 12,000 manufacturing firms call Illinois home, employing nearly 600,000 Illinoisans. Manufactured goods make up 92 percent of Illinois exports, according to the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

In his remarks, the governor urged business leaders to contact their representatives asking them to vote in favor of regulatory rollbacks and economic reforms.

Rauner proclaimed October Built in Illinois Month. He will continue his Built in Illinois tour throughout the month of October. Upcoming stops include the mHUB Inaugural Fourth Revolution Awards (Oct. 18) and Manufacturing Day at the Wilbur Wright College in Humboldt Park (Oct. 20).

