SHANGHAI – Gov. Bruce Rauner arrived in Shanghai, China, for the next stop in his first international trade mission of his administration. The Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) greeted the governor and the team of Illinois delegates working to build stronger business, cultural and educational relationships with its Asian partners.

“China and the United States enjoy a long-term friendship,” CPAFFC President Xu Kuangdi said. “I highly appreciate your decision of choosing China as one of your destinations at your first foreign visit as the Governor of Illinois. We must strengthen our friendship through more exchanges and cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, education, etc., to benefit our two peoples, and people of the world. Welcome to China!”

The CPAFFC is a national organization engaged in people-to-people diplomacy of China.

The governor also engaged in trade discussions with the vice chairman of Shanghai 12th Committee to discuss trade relations between China and Illinois. That was followed by an official reception at the Intercontinental Hotel in Shanghai.

The governor expressed the need for additional business opportunities, and he said the best way would be to expand trade, investment and economic relationships.

“I’m honored to be here because of the special friendship between China and Illinois,” Gov. Rauner said. “We have 400 Illinois companies in China creating thousands of jobs, and China has 60 companies headquartered in Illinois, including Wanxiang, Decatur’s Fuyao Glass and Bank of China in Chicago. We shouldn’t stop there. I’m personally committed to expanding this economic relationship to benefit the people of Shanghai and Illinois.”

The meeting began with a discussion of Shanghai’s financial position and economic strength in the world economy with the hope of building a more balanced export exchange, as well as growing from an industrial to a more innovative society. The governor and vice chairman expressed the importance of exchanging ideas and developing an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship and a pipeline of the next generation of global leaders.

