CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement:

“My aunt Cindy Pritzker passed away on Saturday, and it leaves a hole in my heart. She was not only a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, a loyal friend to so many, and a committed Chicagoan through and through, but she also played an important role in my life. When my father died and my mother was ill and I was just 12 years old, she and my uncle Jay took me in and made sure I felt safe and loved. I would not be who I am today without her love, laughter, and kindness.

"Cindy grew up in the Kenwood neighborhood and embodied the spirit of the city she dedicated much of her life to – fierce, caring, and full of joy. From leading the Chicago Public Library Board and her work to build the Harold Washington Library to helping create the Pritzker Architecture Prize and Chicago’s Millennium Park Music Pavilion, Cindy shaped the city of Chicago just as much as it shaped her. She will live on in the many institutions she strengthened, the causes she championed, and the more vibrant Chicago she helped build.

"Our whole family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of warmth, blessings, and stories being shared by so many. They are a testament to her infectious energy and the countless lives she touched. To honor her legacy, we will strive to live each day with the passion, kindness, and enthusiasm that Cindy did.

May her memory be a blessing to us all.”

