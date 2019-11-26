Gov. Pritzker Vetoes Bill Giving Tax Breaks to Private Jet Companies Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Governor JB Pritzker vetoed House Bill 3902 today, which would provide a sales tax exemption for private aircraft parts and components through December 31, 2024. The past-due taxes from Illinois’ private jet companies amount to roughly $50 million, including interest and penalties. This bill would also allow an additional $10 million per year in tax credits through 2024. Article continues after sponsor message "Giving private aircraft companies tens of millions of dollars in past-due tax forgiveness is not the right financial decision for our state as we face billions in debt associated with unpaid bills, a multi-billion-dollar structural deficit, and critical needs in schools and public safety services,” writes Governor JB Pritzker in the veto message. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending