Gov. Pritzker to Speak Live on Video at 2:30 P.M. Sunday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Daily Public Schedule: Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020 What: The Pritzker administration to hold a daily press briefing on COVID-19. Article continues after sponsor message Where: James R. Thompson Center, 15th Floor, Blue Room, Chicago When: 2:30 p.m. Watch live:https://www.Illinois.gov/LiveVideo Note: Access to the building is limited to the LaSalle Street entrance. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending