Gov. Pritzker to Speak Live on Video at 2:30 P.M. Sunday
March 22, 2020 11:43 AM March 22, 2020 5:27 PM
Daily Public Schedule: Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
What: The Pritzker administration to hold a daily press briefing on COVID-19.
Where: James R. Thompson Center, 15th Floor, Blue Room, Chicago
When: 2:30 p.m.
Watch live:https://www.Illinois.gov/LiveVideo
Note: Access to the building is limited to the LaSalle Street entrance.