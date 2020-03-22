Daily Public Schedule: Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020

What: The Pritzker administration to hold a daily press briefing on COVID-19.

Where: James R. Thompson Center, 15th Floor, Blue Room, Chicago

When: 2:30 p.m.

Watch live:https://www.Illinois.gov/LiveVideo

Note: Access to the building is limited to the LaSalle Street entrance.

 