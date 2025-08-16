SPRINGFIELD – Today, Governor JB Pritzker took the following bill action:

Bill Number: HB3756

Description: Creates an Easy Enrollment process to the Illinois Health Benefits Exchange by allowing a special enrollment period for uninsured taxpayers who voluntarily seek health insurance information through their tax forms.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB0079

Description: Deems that a retired sheriff returning to work is once again a participating employee as a school security guard if they are employed by a participating employer and work more than 999 hours annually.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB1226

Description: Raises the minimum age that drivers in Illinois are required to take annual driving tests from 75 to 79.

Action: Signed

Effective: July 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1270

Description: Enables a health care professional to place their active license into a fee-exempt, volunteer status.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1278

Description: Prohibits an employer from punishing or discriminating against an employee who uses employer-issued equipment to record a crime of violence against the employee or a member of their family or household and requires that the employer grant the employee access to any such recording.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1287

Description: Requires all skilled care facilities to have an automatic external defibrillator (AED) within their facility by January 1, 2030.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately. Facilities must comply with this Act by January 1, 2030.

Bill Number: HB1316

Description: Expands the requirements for firearm violence reporting on school grounds. Requires a school official to notify the office of the principal if they become aware of a person in possession of a firearm on school grounds or become aware of any threats of gun violence on school grounds.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB1331

Description: Requires the Department of Insurance to consider establishing network adequacy ratios for providers of genetic medicine and genetic counseling.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1368

Description: Requires that professional development programs for teachers related to literacy instruction are aligned with the comprehensive literacy plan.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB1447

Description: Changes the monthly due date for State agencies to publish information concerning the investment of any public funds held by the agency.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB1502

Description: Clarifies the roles and duties of the Illinois State Police (ISP), the Toll Highway Authority (Tollway), and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) in the law prohibiting cars stopped near O’Hare.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1538

Description: Permits the Bloomington & Normal Water Reclamation District to sell treated wastewater to and accept wastewater for treatment from a private entity.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB1575

Description: Removes the fee on modifying an unlawful restricted covenant on a property deed.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1577

Description: Clarifies that student health insurance plans do not provide dependent coverage to a student’s parent or stepparent.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB1597

Description: Strengthens long-term care resident admission, transfer, and discharge rights and protections and expands the inclusion of a resident’s representative in assessment and care plans.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1615

Description: Permits the US national flag to be displayed on the grounds of a courthouse instead of on top of a courthouse.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1628

Description: Enhances the accessibility and transparency of data collection regarding civil asset forfeiture cases in Illinois.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1648

Description: Allows a downstate firefighter pension fund beneficiary to assign a portion of their benefit to an association or organization with which they are affiliated or for insurance purposes.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1710

Description: Requires detailed quarterly reporting from the Illinois State Police on the progress of violent crime investigations.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1821

Description: Establishes new standards for billboard registration, permits, and denial appeals.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1842

Description: Expands the powers and duties of hearing officers to prohibit further code violations and reverse existing violations.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1861

Description: Provides pathways for a long-term, acute care facility to receive reimbursement for the educational services they provide to children in their care.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB2142

Description: Clarifies that a fire protection district and emergency services district cannot both collect taxes for ambulance services in overlapping jurisdiction.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2179

Description: Requires reporting of incidents or accidents in Assisted Living settings that significantly harmed or injured the resident, or required they seek outside emergent medical treatment.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2337

Description: Sets guidelines on how prospective waivers of legal rights can be used in a mediation agreement between a parent or guardian and a school district.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB2359

Description: Creates special Emergency Medical Service chief license plates.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2362

Description: Creates special Air Medal license plates.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2366

Description: Requires electronic reporting of certain information submitted to the Illinois EPA by 2030.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2386

Description: Creates special Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal license plates.

Action: Signed

Effective: July 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2391

Description: Clarifies that treated wastewater may be used for certain purposes when conducted in accordance with a permit issued under the Environmental Protection Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2397

Description: Requires the Illinois Department of Corrections to prepare and publish an annual report detailing its hospice and palliative care programs.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2409

Description: Requires sellers of firefighting personal protective clothing to disclose the presence and purpose of PFAS chemicals beginning in 2026, prohibits the sale of such clothing containing intentionally added PFAS starting in 2027, and extends that prohibition to auxiliary firefighting equipment beginning in 2030.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2418

Description: Creates the Commission on Youth Sports within the Department of Human Services.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB2456

Description: Creates the Restaurant Reservation Anti-Piracy Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2459

Description: Creates new opportunities for licensure and practice as a certified public accountant in Illinois.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2462

Description: Known as “Dillon’s Law,” allows any individual who undergoes required training to carry and administer epinephrine to individuals experiencing anaphylaxis.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2506

Description: Clarifies that additional fees cannot be included in a military license plate fee waiver.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2537

Description: Requires that the transition planning process for students with an individualized education plan (IEP) includes discussions of the student’s graduation status and the implications of high school graduation on continuing special education services.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB2546

Description: Clarifies the timeline for individuals who were committed for an offense under the age of 21 to petition for parole.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2547

Description: Modifies the name of the Department of Veterans Affairs by removing the apostrophe in every reference to “the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs’” across the Illinois Compiled Statutes.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB2548

Description: Creates the Self-Administered Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit Ban Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2551

Description: Reinstates the First Responders Suicide Task Force.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2572

Description: Authorizes the Department of Veterans Affairs to determine the eligibility of those who apply for the Deceased, Disabled, and MIA/POW Veterans’ Dependents Scholarship or the Deceased, Disabled, and MIA/POW Veterans’ Dependents Opportunity Grant by rule.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2574

Description: Requires the State Board of Education report information for each student assessment contract it enters on its website and engage with stakeholder groups to improve transparency around assessment contracts.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB2589

Description: Requires a pharmacist to sell hypodermic needles to any patient when sterile needles are required to administer medication, with protections for the pharmacist to exercise professional judgment about whether to dispense.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2602

Description: Eliminates the statute of limitations for criminal cases of involuntary servitude or human trafficking.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2682

Description: Streamlines Family Violence Option screening into the standard TANF application process and increases Crisis Assistance benefits.

Action: Veto

Note: Veto message attached.

Bill Number: HB2688

Description: Allows certified nurse midwives to enter a written agreement with a physician to provide or assist with home births.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2774

Description: Denotes the Department of Human Services as the lead agency responsible for overseeing the Domestic Violence Hotline.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2801

Description: Requires the State Board of Education to compile and publish a list of Illinois organizations with externships, internships, or volunteer opportunities in career and technical education career pathways annually.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2802

Description: Expands the approved programs a student may participate in during the school day, if approved by a licensed educator.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2873

Description: Changes the Stalking No Contact Order Act to expand the definition of "stalking" and create clearer guidelines for what constitutes harassment and emotional distress.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB2874

Description: Provides that limitations on the sale of over-the-counter ephedrine do not apply to ephedrine prescriptions.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2877

Description: Requires the Hospice and Palliative Care Advisory Board to provide new reporting to the General Assembly concerning the state of care for individuals experiencing a serious or life-limiting illness and their family caregivers.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2962

Description: Creates further flexibility in the school bus driver permit process.

Action: Signed

Effective: July 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2966

Description: Creates a grant program through the State Board of Education to incentivize school districts to conduct reorganization feasibility studies.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB2983

Description: Secretary of State’s omnibus that updates Illinois transportation laws to improve safety, streamline services, and align with federal standards.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3000

Description: Requires employee IDs at school districts include the contact information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the Crisis Text Line, and the Safe2Help Illinois helpline.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3011

Description: Requires each member of a Board of Trustees of a Community College District to take an oath of office.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3026

Description: Requires the State Board of Education to adopt comprehensive guidance for school districts interested in establishing or expanding dual language education programs.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3039

Description: Expands options for a student in grade 7 or 8 to take a high school course at their current school.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3046

Description: Provides that provisions of the State Universities Civil Service Act do not prevent parties from agreeing to terms that enhance employee rights in a collective bargaining agreement.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3087

Description: Brings Illinois in line with the federal standard regarding consumer access to pseudoephedrine medication.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3094

Description: Extends pre-tax commuter benefits to part-time workers and excludes workers in the construction industry under a collective bargaining agreement from this benefit.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3095

Description: Allows a range of number of volunteer members of regional Guardianship and Advocacy Human Rights Authority boards rather than a fixed number of members and changes quorum accordingly.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3098

Description: Extends Illinois’ electronics recycling program through 2031 while making updates to eligibility, covered devices, and collection options.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3141

Description: Requires public water supply components to be included in the Illinois EPA’s written approval for water main installation projects.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3144

Description: Grants administrative law judges (ALJs) privacy protections regarding their home address and personal identifiable information from public disclosure.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3160

Description: Requires the Department of Human Services to provide home and community-based providers with updated rate sheets annually.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB0460

Description: Amends the RISE Act to require student aid provided by a unit of local government be available to all Illinois residents.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB0871

Description: Clarifies the list of convictions that could prohibit placement of a child in a relative caregiver home after the result of a background check.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB1062

Description: Amends the Illinois Century Network Act to include a priority order for anchor institutions.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1224

Description: Updates public construction contract requirements by specifying when and how a state agency may withhold retainage to ensure satisfactory performance.

Action: Signed

Effective: June 1, 2027

Bill Number: HB1302

Description: Amends the Rights of Crime Victims and Witnesses Act to enhance victim rights and reporting procedures for criminal sexual assault and domestic violence cases.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1362

Description: Closes an unintended loophole in the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Act regarding compensation for military personnel.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB1364

Description: Amends the Joliet Arsenal Development Authority Act to extend the expiration of the development from a 30-year period to a 35-year period, transfer rights to Will County after expiration of the development, and makes other changes to membership of the Board of Directors of the development authority.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1365

Description: Enables mental health profession applicants to practice while awaiting licensure.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1431

Description: Requires that if a hospital charges a facility fee for outpatient services separate from a professional fee, the hospital must develop a policy to inform patients as soon as reasonably practicable that they may be subject to a facility fee.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1505

Description: Updates the Illinois Horse Racing Act to reflect current practices and restricts the use of certain physical advertisements at video gaming locations.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB1576

Description: Modernizes the Court of Claims Act to allow for remote participation and e-filing.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1586

Description: Provides that state employees administering federal programs listed in the bill are subject to the to the Personnel Code.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB1616

Description: Extends eligibility for paid leave for organ donation to part-time employees, in addition to full-time employees.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1631

Description: Clarifies the authority of the Department of Innovation and Technology by removing the redundant definition of “client agency” and making other changes to eliminate unnecessary assessments and requirements.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1787

Description: Requires school districts train all substitute teachers in evacuation and lockdown drills.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1859

Description: Community colleges may not use AI or generative artificial intelligence programs in place of a primary instructor.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1864

Description: Clarifies requirements for dental care provider electronic billing and extends the start date of electronic billing requirements.

Action: Signed

Effective: Effective immediately, except provisions concerning exemptions, requirements for the eligibility and benefit verification portal, and payments accepted by dental care providers, which are effective January 1, 2027.

Bill Number: HB1866

Description: Establishes significant updates to the Emergency Telephone System Act, focusing on modernizing and improving 9-1-1 services across Illinois.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB2139

Description: Provides the Board of America’s Central Port District more flexibility with financial transactions and audits.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2155

Description: Removes deed restrictions on a piece of property the Bethalto School District transferred to the Community Hope Center.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2196

Description: Amends The Meat and Poultry Inspection Act to increase the maximum number of poultry that can be processed on a farm and not be subject to Department of Agriculture inspection from 5,000 to 7,500. Requires product to be labeled as not-inspected, if processed under this exemption.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3178

Description: Makes changes to the Digital Voice and Likeness Protection Act to make language more consistent with terms of performance agreements and makes provisions about unenforceable agreements only applicable to new performances on or after January 1, 2026.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3187

Description: Streamlines the work of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to remove inappropriate or outdated duties.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3214

Description: Requires HFS to study the impact to the State and qualified beneficiaries of entering into a Medicare Part A Buy-In Agreement.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3238

Description: Allows for some highway commissioners to be paid from multiple funds rather than just one.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3290

Description: Updates reimbursement procedures and deductible requirements under the Underground Storage Tank program to support timely cleanups and ensure funds are used for completed work.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3327

Description: Requires hospitals to provide information and a written referral to the Early Intervention program to all eligible children.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3328

Description: Requires that individuals are assessed for Alzheimer’s and dementia disease prior to admission to an assisted living or shared housing facility.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3352

Description: Establishes protections for victims of coerced debt.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3359

Description: Allows a court discretion to impanel up to four alternate jurors in civil cases.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3360

Description: Requires veterinarians to display their licenses in locations where they render services and provides that certified veterinary technicians must be graduates of programs accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3373

Description: Allows applicants for licenses under the Clinical Psychologist Licensing Act to sit for their qualification examination before completing 1 year of supervised postdoctoral experience.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3377

Description: Requires school districts to report to the State Board of Education on their funding for homeless students annually, which will be published on the State Board’s website.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3388

Description: Authorizes the use of all-terrain vehicles, watercrafts, and aircrafts by fire departments.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3429

Description: Requires IDPH to provide semiannual joint training sessions for surveyors and assisted living establishment providers, as well as for surveyors and nursing home providers on best practices in the survey process.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3439

Description: Increases the childcare criminal background check renewal timeline from three years to five years. Requires any provisionally hired childcare employees or volunteers to be supervised at all times until all portions of their background check is complete.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3444

Description: Clarifies that day care homes and group day care homes are exempt from day licensing if they serve the children of military personnel on a military base.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3467

Description: Makes updates to the Illinois Banking Act, Savings Bank Act and the Illinois Credit Union Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3487

Description: Requires DFPR to collect demographic data during license renewals (instead of just initial applications), including additional data points related to workforce development.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3489

Description: Allows pharmacists to dispense all contraceptives, including emergency contraceptives, and codifies current Department of Healthcare and Family Services practice to require Medicaid coverage of emergency contraceptives.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3510

Description: Extends the deadlines for the Capital Development Board to create and adopt stretch energy code standards.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3528

Description: Amends the School Code to allow students to paid while completing their student teaching requirement of the Professional Educator License.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3566

Description: Prohibits minors from being named in eviction actions.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3645

Description: Expands the Opioid Overdose Reporting, “OD Map,” to all EMS transport providers statewide.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3671

Description: Allows for the prosecution of nonconsensual sending of private sexual images to now be tried in the county where the images were sent from or where the victim currently resides.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3678

Description: Consolidates mentions of license suspensions, revocations, and refusals within a single chapter in conservation law statutes rather than scattered throughout the wildlife code.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3710

Description: Strengthens the rights and protections entitled to victims of crime by ensuring they are granted protections from deceptive practices during the investigative process.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3740

Description: Authorizes the Department of Natural Resources (“DNR”) to give a parcel of land in Peoria County to Thomas E. Heinz and Andrea L. Heinz.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3744

Description: Updates the rules and regulations surround the transportation of irradiated nuclear reactor fuel.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3761

Description: Requires the Department of Human Services to publish information for healthcare providers on how to connect patients to homelessness support services.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3796

Description: Amends the Network Adequacy and Transparency Act. Expands continuation of coverage provisions for new patients joining insurance networks and for existing patients whose providers disaffiliate from insurance networks.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2027

Bill Number: HB3849

Description: Allows authorized employees of hospice and home care services to receive prescriptions delivered by couriers.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3850

Description: Authorizes medical simulation training in continuing education for specified health care professionals.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB0027

Description: Clarifies the date when child support must terminate to align with other applicable statutory dates.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB0067

Description: Gives the Illinois Department of Labor discretion in determining penalty amounts up to $10,000 for violations of the Nurse Agency Licensing Act and adds a new fine of up to $500 for providing false or misleading information on a nurse agency license application.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB0083

Description: Increases the personal property transfer threshold by a small estate affidavit from $100,000 to $150,000.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB0324

Description: Amends the Juvenile Court Act of 1987 to provides for expedited placement for the Family Support Program for those that qualify and requires the courts to conduct a hearing within 14 days upon notification of approval for the Family Support Program.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB0409

Description: Amends the Children and Family Services Act to allow Illinois private universities to participate in the Pat McGuire Child Welfare Education Fellowship Pilot Program.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB0593

Description: Creates a task force to identify health care workforce shortages and provide recommendations to improve recruitment and retention.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB0798

Description: Clarifies the definition of “non-clinical service area” under the Illinois Health Facilities Planning Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB0851

Description: Allows multifunction school activity buses to transport high school students to career-related activities.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1231

Description: Extends the timeline for school districts to address requests from parents or guardians for an independent educational evaluation.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1238

Description: Requires health insurance companies to develop plans for expanding coverage for nonopioid medications, allows IDPH to develop a pamphlet on nonopioid alternatives, and requires HFS to ensure that nonopioid drugs are not disadvantaged on a preferred drug list.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1274

Description: Allows a sexual assault survivor to use their treatment voucher on a taxi or rideshare car to the initial hospital presented at, their residence, or a survivor shelter.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1295

Description: Mandates training for emergency medical dispatchers on how to provide CPR instructions to someone experiencing cardiac arrest.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1329

Description: Empowers the State Superintendent of Education to inform an educator’s current or most recent employer if the educator is under investigation for misconduct that could threaten student safety.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1339

Description: Names Giant City State Park’s visitor center the “Bob Kristoff Visitor Center” and the enclosed arena the “Richard A. Kelly Arena.”

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB1376

Description: Requires institutions of higher education to post cost of attendance for the ten preceding years on their website and each year going forward, as well as the expenses that are included in a Form 1098-T.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1383

Description: Extends the Condominium and Common Interest Community Ombudsperson Act sunset from 1/1/26 to 1/1/29.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB1411

Description: Clarifies existing processes for end-of-life declarations or living wills for individuals with terminal conditions.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1475

Description: Provides a student member who serves on the Community College Board or the Board of Higher Education a scholarship award of $500 for each semester in which the student member is enrolled and serving.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1507

Description: Requires University of Illinois Chicago to conduct a Lake Shore Drive traffic safety study analyzing traffic and crash data, and the potential use of AI-powered cameras.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1537

Description: Creates a regulatory framework for educational income share agreements.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB2469

Description: Extends the deadline for veterinarians to begin submitting controlled substance prescriptions in an electronic format by five years.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1082

Description: Lowers annual financial reporting requirements for municipalities with less than 1000 residents.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB1430

Description: Amends the Student Investment Account Act to authorize the State Treasurer to invest in refinance loans for Illinois residents with student loan debt.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB1461

Description: Authorizes the Department of Natural Resources to provide a permanent easement to KSS Conservation Partners LLC for property located in Fulton County.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB1908

Description: Amends the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Act to permit the executive director of the MWRD to appoint a deputy executive director, with the advice and consent of the MWRD board of commissioners.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2346

Description: Requires the Illinois Department of Public Health to maintain and publish information regarding the Illinois Drug Reuse Program and further educate the public on how to participate either as a consumer or a pharmacist.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2387

Description: Reforms court-ordered mental health outpatient treatment.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2390

Description: Sets parameters for school districts to withdraw from special education joint agreements.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2419

Description: Clarifies that landfill siting hearings must be conducted by local governments in an accessible manner and allows IDOT to charge fees for conducting traffic-related emissions studies requested by local authorities.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2425

Description: Prohibits life insurance companies from discriminating based on a felony conviction in issuing funeral and burial policies.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2436

Description: Grants the Cook County Public Defender the ability to represent non-citizen Cook County residents who are undergoing immigration proceedings.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB2442

Description: Amends the Vehicle Code to allow vehicles used by local or county emergency management services agencies to install and operate a traffic control signal preemption device when responding to a bona fide emergency.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2516

Description: Bans the sale of certain consumer products that contain intentionally-added PFAS beginning in 2032.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately, with the ban taking effect January 1, 2032.

Bill Number: HB2562

Description: Requires training for guardians of estates, similar to training required for guardians of individuals.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2667

Description: Amends the Illinois Administrative Procedures Act (IAPA) to clarify when the use of required rules is permissible.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2675

Description: Amends the Vehicle Code to require authorities managing public paved bike trails to install permanent signs, warning cyclists and pedestrians of a highway crossing, unless there is already a traffic control device.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB2690

Description: Amends the Criminal Code of 2012 by closing several small loopholes in the technical legal framework for charging the crime of grooming.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2772

Description: Adds ‘all professional sports’ to the definition of ‘facility’ to ensure that financing of women’s sports stadiums is eligible under the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2785

Description: Enables out-of-network ground ambulance service providers to bill consumers as though they were in-network.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB2907

Description: Creates the Child Welfare Disclosure to Parents Act, enumerating the rights that a parent involved with the Illinois child welfare system has. Requires DCFS to provide a copy of those rights at the time of a case opening.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB2947

Description: Removes the background check requirements for applicants seeking an occupational license to perform non-gaming duties and allows the Illinois Gaming Board to rescind non-gaming occupational identification badges.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB2977

Description: Amends the Illinois Municipal Code to establish minimum funding requirements for emergency service vehicles in municipalities with a population exceeding 500,000.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2978

Description: Requires that employers with 16 to 50 employees provide 10 days of unpaid leave – and employers with 51 or more employees provide 20 days of unpaid leave – to employees with a child who is a patient in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2986

Description: Makes various changes to streamline the School Code.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB2987

Description: Requires all warehouse operators to prepare a tornado safety plan, puts in place stricter safety standards for construction of all new warehouses, and requires building inspectors that carry out inspections or examinations for local governments to carry relevant certification.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately, except sections on building inspector certification go into effect January 1, 2027.

Bill Number: HB2994

Description: Allows the parent or guardian of a child involved in special education services, regardless of the minor’s age, to inspect and copy their child’s record.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3050

Description: Extends the permit window for the construction and design of swimming pools from one to two years and provides for guardrails around the operation of cold spas within swimming facilities.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3078

Description: Makes several technical changes related to healthcare administration within the Department of Human Services.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3125

Description: Amends the Vehicle Code to require Driver Training Instructors to have held a valid driver’s license for any 2-year period preceding the date they apply for an instructor’s license and be authorized to work in the United States. Includes Temporary Visitor’s Driver’s licenses as a valid driver’s license.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3140

Description: Creates the Care for Retired Police Dogs Program Act, providing a stable funding source for the veterinary care of retired police dogs.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3176

Description: Stipulates that the land management agreement between the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (“DNR”) and the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation for Shabbona Lake State Park must contain restrictions on gaming operations.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3177

Description: Allows the Illinois Department of Transportation’s (IDOT) construction projects to proceed more efficiently by raising project caps.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3193

Description: Makes various changes to the Illinois Pension Code.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3200

Description: Allows individuals to receive unemployment insurance if they leave a job due to a mental health disability, and gives the Illinois Department of Employment Security broader powers to recover unemployment insurance benefits for which a recipient is ineligible.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3247

Description: Prohibits a child from being denied a free public education through secondary school while in the State based on the child's or associated person's perceived or actual citizenship or immigration status.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3248

Description: Requires health insurance policies to provide coverage for medically necessary laser hair removal.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3281

Description: Modifies the way law enforcement handles domestic violence situations involving juveniles.

Action: Signed

Effective: 90 days after signature

Bill Number: HB3300

Description: Strengthens consumer protections for Illinois post-secondary students.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3309

Description: Amends the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Act. Requires employers to provide the State labor organization a copy of information provided to the exclusive representative.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3345

Description: Extends the Hearing Instrument Consumer Protection Act for five years.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026, except for the immediate, 5-year extension of the sunset repeal date

Bill Number: HB3363

Description: Creates the FAIR Act to establish the Office of State Public Defender and an independent State Public Defender Commission.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2027, except that the provisions creating the State Public Defender Commission take effect July 1, 2026.

Bill Number: HB3385

Description: Requires each public college and university to provide at least three licensed mental health professionals, or one clinician per 1,250 students.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3435

Description: Enables out-of-state, volunteer health care professionals to work in Illinois under the American Red Cross in anticipation of an emergency disaster declaration.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3446

Description: Requires the Illinois Department of Early Childhood to publish a list of early childhood education courses that meet the qualification requirements for early childhood teachers and directors.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2027

Bill Number: HB3493

Description: Clarifies that local regulations or permitting requirements are not applicable to the construction and maintenance of state facilities.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3500

Description: Expands the distribution of ABLE Account information to families with students with 504 plans.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3572

Description: Prioritizes the use of an unfit misdemeanant diversion program and outpatient treatment for defendants found unfit to stand.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026, except some provisions effective immediately

Bill Number: HB3616

Description: Expands data collection on housing affordability in municipalities outlined in the Affordable Housing Planning and Appeals Act (AHPAA) to determine what type of rental housing and homeownership options are affordable to different income groups across the state.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3638

Description: Amends the Workplace Transparency Act to expand protections for employees regarding confidentiality agreements, concerted activity to address work-related issues, no-rehire provisions, and damages and attorney’s fees incurred defending an action for breach of confidentiality agreements pursuant to this Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3662

Description: Extends the lifetime of several Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts throughout Illinois.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3677

Description: Prohibits prior authorizations for complex wheelchair repairs.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3718

Description: Gives the Department of Human Services greater discretion over handling abuse allegations against employees at State-operated mental health or developmental disability facilities.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3725

Description: Requires utility services provided through a unit of local government to have the same billing timeline as private utility providers.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: HB3800

Description: Annual technical cleanup to fix mistakes and modernize the Illinois Insurance Code.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately, except changes to Section 1563 of the Insurance Code are effective January 1, 2026, and changes to Section 174 of the Insurance Code are effective 60 days after becoming law.

Bill Number: HB3842

Description: Allows property tax levies in certain special police districts to fund public safety efforts in unincorporated areas of townships.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3851

Description: Expands the definition of bullying to include posting or distributing sexually explicit images. Expands the definition of cyber-bullying to include posting or distributing unauthorized digital replicas electronically.

Action: Signed

Effective: July 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB0024

Description: Eliminates any law enforcement policy requiring the observance of a waiting period before accepting a missing person’s report.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB0039

Description: Exempts nonprofit-built tiny homes for veterans from certain local building code requirements.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB0058

Description: Allows DCEO to fund technical assistance for regional manufacturing partnerships.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB0071

Description: Requires the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security and Illinois State Board of Education to develop guidance for local emergency responders and school districts for how they should be prepared to respond to hazmat emergencies.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB0073

Description: Requires baby food manufacturers to test samples of their products once a month for arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB0100

Description: Allows for retired, in good standing, law enforcement to keep their previously issued Illinois Gaming Board identification cards or be issued a new ID card that indicates their retirement status while also identifying the person as having been employed law enforcement personnel by the IGB.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB0103

Description: Amends the Illinois Adoption Act to clarify adoption proceeding procedures for youth in DCFS care.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB0189

Description: Requires IDPH to adopt rules for the design of overhead systems or similar interactive equipment in licensed swimming facilities.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB0246

Description: Allows the State Treasurer to create a non-profit investment pool and electronic payment processing program for 501(c)3 and 501(c)5 organizations.

Action: Veto

Note: Veto message attached.

Bill Number: SB0314

Description: Requires physical fitness centers to disclose any changes in a customer’s payment obligations no later than 60 days before the automatic renewal of a contract and restricts the offering and advertising of lifetime memberships.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB0328

Description: Expands jurisdiction for claims alleging injury or illness resulting from exposure to toxic substances. Under this bill, a foreign corporation consents to general jurisdiction in this state in the limited circumstances involving actions (1) alleging injury or illness resulting from exposure to a substance defined as “toxic” under the Uniform Hazardous Substances Act of Illinois (430 ILCS 35), and (2) where jurisdiction is proper under section 2-209(a) of the Code of Civil Procedure (735 ILCS 5/2-209(a)) as to one or more named co-defendants. By its express terms, SB 328 does not allow the exercise of general jurisdiction over a foreign corporation in actions that are not covered by the Uniform Hazardous Substances Act of Illinois, as set forth in section 13 of that Act (430 ILCS 35/13).

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB0405

Description: Requires school counseling services under the School Code be provided regardless of citizenship status.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB0406

Description: Adds enacting language to the Department of Early Childhood Act to develop the Early Childhood Integrated Data System.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB0407

Description: Creates the Chronic Absence Task Force within the State Board of Education to study chronic absenteeism and to support the development of a state strategy to address the ongoing challenge.

Action: Signed

Effective: September 1, 2025

Bill Number: SB0408

Description: Provides for the creation and retention of a performance summary for students who receive special education services to facilitate proof of eligibility for disability services later needed as an adult.

Action: Signed

Effective: July 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB0453

Description: Deletes the reference to employer size for the purpose of establishing an initial collective bargaining agreement.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB0637

Description: Allows zoological parks to sublease land to another unit of government or nonprofit.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB0710

Description: Expands landowner remedies when dealing with the issue of property damage caused by nuisance deer.

Action: Signed

Effective: Changes to Section 3.1-6 of the Wildlife Code are effective January 1, 2027. The rest of the Bill is effective January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB0711

Description: Revises EMS standards to alleviate the statewide shortage of EMS personnel.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB0022

Description: Amends the Illinois Municipal Code to allow developer donations or impact fees to include amounts to pay the costs of constructing a new school building, if the costs are specifically and uniquely attributed to a development, and the affected school district certifies the necessity and cost of a new school building.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB0783

Description: Amends the Illinois Pesticide Act. Makes various changes: updates fees for registering pesticide products and businesses, as well as for receiving and renewing licenses for different types of pesticide applicators, operators, and dealers, including those with multi-year licenses. Also expands the duration that private pesticide applicator certifications last to two years.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB0784

Description: Allows for any public safety agency to help any other public safety agency in the State or in a bordering State at the time of a disaster.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB0849

Description: Extends the period for commercial driver’s license (CDL) for farm-related industries.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1261

Description: Creates the Community Land Trust Taskforce housed at the Illinois Housing Development Authority to explore the findings of the 2024 Community Land Trust Report.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB1346

Description: Requires health plans to include any newly enacted state law or administrative rule in its annual communication to members.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026, with the annual report provision effective January 1, 2027

Bill Number: SB1418

Description: Mandates insurance coverage for peripheral artery disease screenings.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026, but the bill applies to plans renewed or issued after January 1, 2027

Bill Number: SB1523

Description: Amends the Counties code to create a private right of action against fraudulent deeds. Any person who knowingly files a fraudulent deed or instrument may be held liable to the rightful property owner.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1548

Description: Creates the Golden Search Task Force, which would work to implement a statewide awareness program in coordination with the Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The proposed measure would help educate communities, law enforcement and organizations that support individuals with disabilities, making certain they know how to recognize and respond when someone with developmental disabilities goes missing.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1583

Description: Allows the state superintendent to designate any Regional Office of Education or Intermediate Service Center as a learning partner for schools identified for school improvement.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1602

Description: Updates the Sexual Assault Survivors Emergency Treatment Act (SASETA) by making a series of changes to better provide care to survivors.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1605

Description: Requires a teacher to receive 100 percent compensation if the teacher provides an additional 60 days as an agriculture education teacher. Aligns state statute with federal standards for career and technical education.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB1614

Description: Allows the Secretary of State (SOS) to have more petty cash for making change at DMV facilities.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB1672

Description: Requires school districts to report early literacy screening information to the State Board of Education in the 2026-2027 school year.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1697

Description: Makes changes to compensation requirements and legal remedies for landowners impacted by carbon capture projects.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1740

Description: Creates the Mandate Reduction Council to evaluate and assess mandates in the School Code for the purposes of modifying, combining, or eliminating mandates.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB1752

Description: Provides the Board of the Municipal Employees’, Officers’, and Officials’ Annuity and Benefit Fund with the authority to reproduce any records kept by the board and deems the reproductions original records for purposes of court and administrative evidence.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB1799

Description: Requires School Boards to post all vacant positions affected by a contract with a third-party for non-instructional services used in an emergency situation. Sets parameters around the renewal of the contract.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB1814

Description: Requires IDPH to conduct educational activities for healthcare providers on amniotic fluid embolism and requires local public health departments to make public service announcements when a positive case of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is detected in their jurisdiction.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB1827

Description: Authorizes fire protection districts to use the design-build project delivery method for construction and procurement.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB1859

Description: Creates a Climate Displacement Task Force to analyze climate-driven displacement, assess future needs, and develop policies with community input.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB1884

Description: Allows relevant work experience to be considered when filling state job opportunities in lieu of a bachelor’s degree.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB1899

Description: Allows participants in the first-time weapon offender diversionary program the ability to apply for a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card upon successful completion of the program.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1920

Description: Requires the State Board of Education to develop guidance on the use of artificial intelligence in elementary and secondary education and publish data on content area knowledge tests on its website. Encourages school districts to collect resources on the teaching of American Sign Language and expands the definition of cyberbullying in the unit of internet safety instruction.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1922

Description: Expands Scott’s Law to moving vehicles and pedestrians involved in an emergency scene. Requires drivers to yield the right-of-way to any authorized emergency vehicle engaged in work on a highway, whether or not it is stationary. The language adds that drivers must also yield any pedestrian directly involved in the emergency scene.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1941

Description: Allows municipalities to install flashing light indicators at pedestrian crosswalks near schools.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1958

Description: Provides that state universities shall facilitate the seamless transfer of credits toward a baccalaureate degree.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1994

Description: Makes updates to the Illinois Credit Union Act and requires a bond for independent escrow agents subject to the Gestational Surrogacy Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB1999

Description: Makes a targeted update to how IDOT evaluates certain transportation projects to ensure resources are used effectively and requires electronic reporting of crash data by law enforcement to the Department.

Action: Signed

Effective: Upon signature, except for the section covering electronic crash reporting, which is effective January 1, 2027

Bill Number: SB2039

Description: The Board of Higher Education shall prepare and release a State Data Dashboard Report and Data Dashboard Report for each public institution of higher education and each private college and university in the State.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB2044

Description: Permits local governments and special districts to allow web-based signatures.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB2057

Description: Requires the State Board of Education to develop guidelines for Illinois school districts on emergency response and threat assessments.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB2075

Description: Makes updates to Illinois’ Cycle Rider Safety Training Program to clarify provider eligibility, course standards, and participant access.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB2129

Description: Requires the Illinois Department of Transportation to provide an online portal for local governments to submit forms, track submissions, and contact the Department.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB2149

Description: Provides that the depreciation of assets derived from federal or donated funds shall not be included in the depreciation allowance when calculating per capita tuition charge.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB2153

Description: Expands the ability for physical therapy to be delivered by telehealth.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB2201

Description: Requires the Illinois Department of Corrections to collect and publish data concerning contraband found in their facilities.

Action: Signed

Effective: July 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB2215

Description: Requires IDPH to provide information to health care professionals on fertility assessments and resources for women over the age of 25.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB2247

Description: Establishes statewide fire safety certification rules for e-bikes, e-scooters, and battery-powered micromobility devices.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB2253

Description: Updates eminent domain procedures and coordination requirements for IDOT projects involving railroads, utilities, and administrative barriers to transferring ownership.

Action: Signed

Effective: Upon signature

Bill Number: SB2303

Description: Increases the civil penalties for unlicensed fire sprinkler contractor services or unlicensed fire sprinkler inspectors.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB2394

Description: Creates the First 2023 General Revisory Act. Corrects obsolete cross-references and technical errors.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB2408

Description: Amends the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act to clarify the requirements for Mobile Support Teams and their activation.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB2426

Description: Updates the Forest Products Transportation Act to provide clarity around enforcement provisions.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB2431

Description: Makes various technical changes to the Illinois Explosives Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB2455

Description: Makes various changes to Forestry Acts.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB2459

Description: Subjects catfish intended for wholesale distribution to inspection, handling, storing, and packaging requirements outlined in federal law.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB2466

Description: Amends the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development Act (OSLAD) to provide increased financial assistance for projects in economically distressed areas.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB2487

Description: Grants the Illinois Department of Human Rights the discretion on whether to hold a fact-finding conference and provides for civil penalties in violations of civil rights, as determined by the Illinois Human Rights Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2026

Bill Number: SB2493

Description: Authorizes electric cooperatives that receive state or federal broadband grants to deploy broadband infrastructure and to provide service to homes and businesses within their service territory.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB2503

Description: Extends and modernizes the Illinois Roofing Industry Licensing Act and the Professional Geologist Licensing Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately