SPRINGFIELD - Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement after the United States Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump on the impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“Today we saw Republicans in the United States Senate thwart the intentions of the framers of our Constitution and capitulate to this corrupt and untruthful President. The Republican Party now has confirmed it is captive to a political ideology denies the truth and refuses to hear the witnesses that legal and moral precedent demand – and that the vast majority of Americans hoped to hear from.

“Here is the undeniable truth: President Trump used our tax dollars to help his reelection campaign by refusing to give an ally needed aid until they helped his political operation.

“As governor of the nation's fifth-largest economy, I'm going to continue to make Illinois a firewall against Donald Trump's assaults on our democracy and hold him accountable on behalf of all the working families he has harmed.

“Illinois will always stand on the side of all the brave individuals across this nation who are fighting to hold the United States of America to its own ideals of liberty and justice for all.”

