SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Pritzker issued the following statement on the passage of Senate Bill 264, the operating budget for Fiscal Year 2021.

“The budget the General Assembly has sent to my desk today recognizes that massive economic disruption leads to difficult decisions,” said Gov. Pritzker. “This budget begins to address the financial upheaval we are facing, but more hard choices about how to spend and save these dollars wisely remain to be made.

“My administration will implement the spending framework offered to us by the General Assembly and find the necessary savings to meet the moment in front of us. Our work is not yet finished.

“I will continue to advocate for a national program to support state and local governments to make up the difference in the revenues that fund the supports our families need during this difficult time, fund our children’s schools and public hospitals, and pay for the salaries of our teachers and first responders.”

