Gov. Pritzker Statement on Passage of SB1863, Expanding Vote by Mail Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Springfield, Ill. — Gov. Pritzker issued the following statement on the passage of Senate Bill 1863, ensuring all recent voters receive a vote by mail application for the November election. Article continues after sponsor message "The right to vote is the foundational pillar of our democracy -- and, now, as our elected leaders are making some of the most consequential decisions of our lifetimes, it's more important than ever that people have every ability to make their voices heard,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I applaud Leader Kelly Burke, Senator Julie Morrison, the Women’s Caucus and leaders in the General Assembly for working to ensure Illinoisans can continue to exercise their right to vote during these unprecedented times. Sending vote-by-mail applications to residents who have participated in recent elections will allow more people to vote from the safety of their own homes and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. I look forward to signing this legislation when it reaches my desk and I encourage all eligible voters to exercise their right to vote at every available opportunity.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending