SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement after the General Assembly passed ethics reforms in the veto session.

“The days of corruption, self-dealing and politicians holding elected office in Illinois to enrich themselves must be brought to a swift end,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “While significant work remains, the legislation passed today with overwhelming bipartisan majorities is a first step to strengthen ethics requirements and build greater transparency around lobbying, but they are not enough. Our efforts to tighten ethics reforms will continue in earnest and with urgency in the next session, and I am committed to working with leaders from both sides of the aisle get this work done. Illinoisans deserve public officials who operate with integrity, and this administration will not rest until trust is fully restored.”

