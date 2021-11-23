SPRINGFIELD— After reviewing the General Assembly's congressional maps drawn with 2020 U.S. Census data, Governor JB Pritzker signed the new U.S. House district map that reflects Illinois' diversity and preserves minority representation in Illinois' delegation in accordance with the federal Voting Rights Act.

"These maps align with the landmark Voting Rights Act and will ensure all communities are equitably represented in our congressional delegation," said Governor JB Pritzker.

A landmark achievement of the civil rights movement, the Voting Rights Act prohibits practices and procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color or membership in a protected language minority group. Building on and strengthening that consequential law, the Illinois Voting Rights Act of 2011 ensures redistricting plans are crafted in a way that preserves clusters of minority voters if they are of size or cohesion to exert collective electoral power. The maps signed into law today meet those requirements by creating a second district of significant Latinx representation that reflects the community’s rapid growth on the west side of Chicago.

The district boundaries also account for population changes in the state, particularly in the regions that saw the most population loss as recorded by 2020 U.S. Census.

The Illinois Congressional Redistricting Act of 2021 (HB 1291) takes effect immediately.

