CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker signed Senate Bill 1181 into law, clarifying that the protections in the Citizen Participation Act apply to the freedom of the press to opine, report, or investigate matters of public concern. The Citizen Participation Act protects against “strategic lawsuits against public participation” (SLAPPs), and with this new amendment, news media will be explicitly added as a protected entity. In Illinois, journalists facing defamation lawsuits and similar litigation for reporting on public matters will be protected under the same legislation.

“As Trump and his friends continue their frivolous and targeted attacks on members of the free press, we are working to protect and empower Illinois journalists as they keep the general public informed,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This law will strengthen our anti-SLAPP legislation in Illinois—ensuring press don’t have to fear retaliation for reporting the truth and reminding all Illinoisans that their free speech is safe, valued, and protected.”

“Illinois is drawing a line in the sand: we will not let President Trump discredit the truth and weaponize the legal system to gain more political power,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “Our democracy cannot function without a free press. With this law, the Pritzker-Stratton administration is fighting back against those who would use retribution to silence journalists into submission.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Following an increased number of lawsuits from the Trump Administration against journalists, the State of Illinois is working to protect freedom of the press by explicitly codifying protections for all media reports on matters of public concern. Following the 1964 New York Times v. Sullivan case, the U.S. Supreme Court enshrined robust freedom of the press protections, but anti-SLAPP legislation remains a state responsibility as no federal anti-SLAPP legislation has passed (though it was proposed in 2022). Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to undo many of the existing safeguards for news organizations and publishers.

SB1181 is effective immediately.

38 other states have implemented anti-SLAPP statutes, and Illinois will join an ongoing national trend to strengthen these protections, with ten states improving and amending their anti-SLAPP legislation in the past two years alone.

“As a former news anchor, I know it’s essential for the media to use their First Amendment right to free speech and press,” said State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford). “This law ensures the media can do their job freely, without fear of legal harassment or intimidation.”

"It has sadly become common for powerful interests to abuse the courts in an effort to silence critical voices and intimidate journalists from doing their job," said State Representative Daniel Didech, D-Buffalo Grove. "This legislation to strengthen protections against frivolous 'SLAPP' lawsuits is about protecting the press from intimidation and ensuring reporters can do their job without fear of retaliation. A free and independent press is essential to our democracy, and this law makes clear that Illinois will protect those fundamental First Amendment rights."

More like this: