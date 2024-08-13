CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) released Illinois’ 2024 Economic Growth Plan, a five-year plan to guide Illinois’ economic development priorities and programming. Building upon Illinois’ success, this plan outlines a roadmap to attract record-level investments, create jobs and support communities over the next five years while laying the foundation for economic growth for generations to come.

“In the last five years, we’ve seen unprecedented response from companies that are seeing the investment made in Illinois and deciding that is the kind of ethos and vision they need in the home of their next business expansion,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We’re continuing that work more ambitiously than ever before, continuing to focus on a sustainable economic future that leaves no Illinoisan behind.”

Illinois’ 2024 Economic Growth Plan is guided by four overarching economic development goals:

Focus on high growth sectors and continue overall business climate improvements

Advance comprehensive economic development efforts for business growth and attraction

Promote equitable growth by empowering workers, entrepreneurs, and communities

Build out the new clean energy economy ?

Article continues after sponsor message

“There has never been a better time to live, work and do business in Illinois,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Guided by the 2024 Economic Growth Plan, the State of Illinois will build upon its success achieved over the last five years and continue to work toward economic goals that will have a lasting effect for Illinois families and communities.”

Illinois is laying the foundation for long-term growth by focusing on key growth industries:

Life sciences

Quantum computing, AI, and microelectronics

Clean energy production and manufacturing

Advanced manufacturing

Next generation agriculture, agriculture tech and food processing

Transportation, distribution, and logistics

This plan is the result of an extensive research, planning, and stakeholder engagement process, involving hundreds of stakeholders from every corner of the economic development ecosystem, including local communities, and experts from a range of industries.

The full plan can be viewed on DCEO’s website. To submit questions or comments about the plan, email CEO.EconomicPlan2024@Illinois.gov.