EDWARDSVILLE - Joined by stakeholders and SIUE faculty and staff, Governor JB Pritzker released $10.5 million for the planning and design of a new Health Sciences Building at SIUE at an event on campus today. This funding will begin the design phase for the estimated$105 million projects to build a state-of-the-art Health Sciences Building at SIU-E. Funding for the project was included in the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the most robust capital plan in Illinois history and the first in nearly a decade.

“I’m so proud to be here today to launch the design phase of the brand new Health Science Building here at the SIU Edwardsville campus,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Already, SIUE has made a name for itself in its health sciences programs, stretching from its standalone Schools of Pharmacy, Nursing, and Dental Medicine to its programs in public health, exercise science, and nutrition—just to name a few. Upon completion, this state-of-the-art facility will build on the way these programs are integrated together, allowing students and professors to learn together across disciplines in a collaborative and cutting-edge space.

The new three-story building will be located on the core campus and will feature classrooms, specialized teaching and research laboratories, faculty offices, and student study space. The project includes planning and design for the building, which will house the School of Pharmacy and the School of Nursing. The School of Pharmacy currently is housed in temporary facilities and the School of Nursing is housed in substandard facilities in Alumni Hall. Space currently occupied by the nursing program will be reallocated to meet the needs of other academic programs, particularly in the School of Education

The historic Rebuild Illinois capital plan passed with bipartisan supermajorities and will invest $45 billion in roads, bridges, railways, universities, early childhood centers and state facilities over the next six years, creating and supporting an estimated 540,000 jobs over the life of the plan and revitalizing local economies across the state

SIUE is also undertaking $3.6 million in state-funded water treatment-related maintenance repairs.

