CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker announced that Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) will join his administration to serve as senior advisor, bringing a wealth of experience and accomplishments on vital issues in Illinois.

“Andy has been one of the most thoughtful and successful lawmakers of his generation, and he will be a trusted advisor,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “In his career, Andy has done so much to improve the lives of working families. He led the effort to reform the state’s antiquated education funding formula, made insulin cheaper for the millions who depend upon it, led efforts to reform election laws, and oversaw the appropriations committee during truly challenging times. Any one of those accomplishments would be hailed as a career capstone, and Andy has too many to name. I value his insights and look forward to him joining my administration as we overcome this pandemic and rebuild Illinois together.”

“Andy is a fiercely devoted public servant with an enviable track record in the legislature. His counsel and friendship have been invaluable over the last two years,” said Chief of Staff Anne Caprara. “We are elated that he will be serving alongside this team as we face the challenges of the coming years. He is someone who has always put the needs of the state and its people front and center, and I am thrilled to have him serve in the Governor’s office.”

Manar will begin the role on January 19, 2021, shortly after he steps down from the Illinois Senate. He will work closely with the governor on his agenda and key priorities. Because of the breadth of Manar’s policy background, he will advise the governor on a range of issues, including downstate economic revitalization, appropriations, and COVID-19 recovery efforts.

“Illinois faces so many challenges, and I look forward to taking on these challenges from the executive branch,” Senator Manar said. “Governor Pritzker has shown tremendous leadership in the most grave crisis this state has experienced in our lifetime, and I’m honored to share what I’ve learned to advance his agenda to rebuild our state and stand up for working families.”

