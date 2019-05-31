SPRINGFIELD — The measure to legalize adult-use cannabis in Illinois appears to be set to be signed into law.

Governor J.B. Pritzker released the following statement after the House passage of legislation legalizing adult-use cannabis.

The House approved the cannabis measure by a vote of 66-47 Friday that had been passed by the Senate Wednesday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzkerimmediately issued a statement in which he promised to sign a bill that he said offers “the most equity-centric approach in the nation.”

“The state of Illinois just made history, legalizing adult-use cannabis with the most equity-centric approach in the nation. This will have a transformational impact on our state, creating opportunity in the communities that need it most and giving so many a second chance. I applaud bipartisan members of the General Assembly for their vote on this legislation and I especially want to thank the sponsors Senator Steans and Representative Cassidy, as well as Senator Hutchinson, Senator Aquino, Leader Gordon-Booth, Representative Villanueva, the Black and Latino Caucuses, and Senator Barickman and Representative Welter for their tremendous work to make legalization a reality. In the interest of equity and criminal justice reform, I look forward to signing this monumental legislation.”

Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan released the following statement:

“Tonight, the House approved a bipartisan budget bill in coordination with Leader Durkin. The work of this House is not done. We have adjourned for tonight and will return tomorrow to continue working in a bipartisan manner to finish the remaining work of the General Assembly.”

