Chicago — In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker issued an executive order that directs the Department of Agriculture to accept all cannabis craft grower, infuser and transporter license applications via mail rather than accept them in-person.

“We are committed to taking every precaution to protect the health and safety of all Illinoisans” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This executive order follows the latest precautionary recommendations from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while still allowing people across the state to submit their application and take part in this new industry.”

The deadline to submit applications for Adult Use Cannabis Craft Grower, Infuser, and Transporter licenses has been extended to March 30, 2020. All applications received after 5pm Central today must be submitted via United States Postal Service certified mail. Submissions via UPS, FedEx, or other mail delivery services will not be accepted.

Applications submitted via certified mail must be post-marked on or before March 30, 2020 and mailed to the following address:

Illinois Department of Agriculture

c/o Bureau of Medicinal Plants

P.O. Box 19281

Springfield, IL 62794-9281

Additional details about the updated application process can be found online here. The Illinois Department of Public Health has a statewide COVID-19 hotline and website to answer any questions from the public or to report a suspected case: call 1-800-889-3931 or visit IDPH.illinois.gov.

