Gov. Pritzker Honors 9/11 Victims and First Responders on Patriot Day, Marking 18 Years Since Attacks Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Springfield — Governor JB Pritzker honored the nearly 3,000 victims, first responders and members of the military on 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a proclamation recognizing today as Patriot Day in the state of Illinois and requiring flags to be flown at half-staff.

Article continues after sponsor message “Eighteen years ago, our country faced the deadliest terrorist attack on our soil, and the victims of these abhorrent attacks live forever in our collective consciousness,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “What I will always remember is how even in the face of immeasurable tragedy, the heroism and generosity of the American people shone through. Tens of thousands of firefighters, police officers, members of our military, volunteers and neighbors came together to rebuild and to heal, knowing that America’s best days are ahead. So today, on Patriot Day, let us recommit to fighting against hate and standing stronger as one nation.” Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending